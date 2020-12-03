You are here

Updated 03 December 2020
Arab News

Mansour bin Sultan Al-Turki, the former security spokesman for the Interior Ministry, has been a member of the Shoura Council since October.

In 1975, he attended King Saud University for almost one year, but after hearing about the scholarship programs offered by some ministries, he applied to the Interior Ministry and was accepted for a scholarship to the US to study electrical engineering.

There, he completed a three-month English language course in San Francisco before moving to Spokane in Washington state, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, graduating in 1980.

After returning to Saudi Arabia, Al-Turki joined the traffic department at the General Directorate of Public Security. He rose in military rank to the level of major general. Al-Turki served as security spokesperson for the Interior Ministry — the first position of its kind at the ministry — from 2004 until his retirement this year. He was also head of the ministry’s control and supervision center from 1994 to 2004.

Speaking to the “Alliwan” program on Rotana Khalijia satellite TV channel, Al-Turki said that when Al-Qaeda began to target Saudi Arabia in 2003, there was no spokesperson for the Interior Ministry. “Those attacks affected oil prices, and some people had the false perception that Saudi Arabia was unable to confront terrorism. So there was a need for a spokesperson who could make clear what the Kingdom was doing in that regard, and also reassure people about their country’s security capabilities,” he said.

RIYADH: The Arab coalition on Friday morning said it had intercepted a Houthi drone launched by the militia in Yemen.
Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, “Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.”  
The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.
On Tuesday, a Houthi missile attack killed two children and injured 12 more people in north Taiz.
A day earlier, Houthis fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The Houthis are continuing to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.
Last week, the coalition destroyed five Houthi mines in the Red Sea and that the mines used, the Sadaf, are manufactured by Iran,  Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition said the ongoing Houthi hostilities threaten maritime security.

