Saudi Arabia feels the chill as cool weather sweeps over regions

Mohammed Kayal, director for communications at the G20 Saudi Secretariat

Mohammed Kayal played a defining role at the G20 Saudi Secretariat this year as strategic communications director. His work included coordinating with government entities in relation to crucial G20 media affairs, ensuring that the Kingdom’s message is reflected accurately and represented globally.

Kayal’s role at the G20 involves the development and implementation of a comprehensive national and international communication strategy, including a crisis communication plan to mitigate any potential risk and issues across all media platforms.

Before joining the G20 Saudi Secretariat, Kayal held positions in leading industries across Saudi Arabia, including a role as government affairs adviser at Saudi Aramco from 2014 until 2019.

At Aramco, he oversaw all communications relating to government officials, including embassies, consulates and multiple international agencies.

Kayal has led the launch of key international and local events such as the Jazan Economic Forum in 2015 and the royal inauguration of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture during 2016.

Commenting on the experience, he said: “I can say Aramco shaped who I am. It taught me discipline, teamwork, commitment and the kind of hard work that refuses to compromise on quality.

“I believe in achieving only the best with my teams and empowering them with knowledge and skills, even during an event as crucial as G20. Aramco became a platform to greater exposure in terms of government relations, advocacy, communications and events. All these helped me bring the experience to G20.”

Kayal obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts and political science at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, in 2014.