Saudi Arabia feels the chill as cool weather sweeps over regions

JEDDAH: It is no secret that the Kingdom’s cities are breathing in the cool air as the late autumn breeze sweeps the nation, making the climate welcoming for all.
Though overwhelmingly arid, as the autumn season draws to a close and the Kingdom welcomes winter, residents have been venturing out to enjoy much-needed relief after months of lockdown and the dry heat that has swept the nation in the past few months.
In the southern region, rainfall has covered the mountainous regions of Asir, Najran, Jazan and their nearby plains in green and created streams, prompting residents to spend their time enjoying the weather while also attracting visitors.
“In all my years, I’ve never visited any of the areas in Saudi but I did so for the first time this year. I visited and camped out in a cave in Al-Baha for the first time a few months ago after the lifting of the lockdown,” Rahaf Mahmoud told Arab News. “I’ve never even thought of discovering my country until now and seeing how peaceful and green the land and forests are has made me plan a visit this week and relax.”
“Who knew I could find an escape so close to home,” she said.
On the coastal plains of the western region, city folk are taking advantage of the sun’s heat during the day as they head to beaches, spending the morning swimming and fishing while in the evening they enjoy barbecues — kababs, chicken and corn with a side of rice.
“That’s the Jeddah way,” said Maha A.R. from Jeddah. “We have the perfect beach weather, humidity is low, a cool breeze cooling the waters and hot sun to keep us warm enough. Nothing like a good busy day to get us hungry for a night of relaxing by the seaside, enjoying the cool evenings with good food, good company and tea brewed over hot coals.”
The northern deserts of the Kingdom have seen a significant amount of rainfall in the past couple of weeks, with occasional hail appearing in some areas.
Although winter is coming and residents are airing their winter gear, Saudi Arabia’s civil defense and its meteorology authority has issued weather warnings in the Kingdom and warned people to take precautions and avoid areas where torrents have occurred.
