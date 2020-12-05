MaChii is a Saudi tea brand that was founded in 2018. Inspired by the traditional Japanese tea ceremony, MaChii is a modern take on a classic drink.
Whether you are looking for something to kick-start your day or soothe you at bedtime, MaChii has an array of ideal tea blends sourced from around the world: Japan, China, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, Sri Lanka, India and South Africa.
From crop to cup, the brand offers real tea leaves — white, green, blue, and black — herbs, fruit, flowers, and spices. All products, from matcha to herbal and fruit blends, are free from preservatives, artificial flavorings and added sugars.
MaChii offers tea in different forms, including in full leaves, in powders for matcha and turmeric, and in biodegradable silk bags.
In addition to classic tea blends, the brand also offers a variety of unique blends such as mango mohalabia, pina colada and caramel popcorn.
Because making hot matcha tea is an event in and of itself, requiring relaxing rituals and specific tools, MaChii has created a modern matcha tea set with an electric bamboo whisk to help fans of the popular drink enjoy a mess-free ceremonial matcha. Matcha can also be added to chocolate bars, ice cream, frappes, cake and cookies. The brand also offers handmade teaware, traditional matcha accessories and a MaChii home collection.
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/Machiitea
What We Are Drinking Today: MaChii
https://arab.news/zswr3
What We Are Drinking Today: MaChii
- MaChii offers tea in different forms, including in full leaves, in powders for matcha and turmeric, and in biodegradable silk bags
MaChii is a Saudi tea brand that was founded in 2018. Inspired by the traditional Japanese tea ceremony, MaChii is a modern take on a classic drink.