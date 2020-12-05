You are here

  • Home
  • Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples

Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples

Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples
In this file image taken and released on July 11, 2019, by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on an asteroid to collect samples. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkshy

Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP

Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples

Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples
  • Hayabusa2 will return with the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples
  • Scientists say they believe the samples contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Japan’s space agency said the Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully separated a capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the capsule successfully detached Saturday afternoon from 220,000 kilometers (136,700 miles) away in a challenging operation that required precision control. The capsule is now descending to land in a remote, sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, on Sunday.
Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu, about 300 million kilometers (180 million miles) away, a year ago. After the capsule release, it is now moving away from Earth to capture images of the capsule descending to the planet.
Yuichi Tsuda, project manager at the space agency JAXA, stood up and raised his fists as everyone applauded the moment command center officials confirmed the successful separation of the capsule.
Hayabusa2’s return with the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples comes weeks after NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a successful touch-and-go grab of surface samples from asteroid Bennu. China, meanwhile, announced this week its lunar lander collected underground samples and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, as space developing nations compete in their missions.
Many Hayabusa2 fans gathered to observe the moment of the capsule separation at public viewing events across the country, including one at the Tokyo Dome stadium.
In the early hours of Sunday, the capsule, protected by a heat shield, will briefly turn into a fireball as it reenters the atmosphere 120 kilometers (75 miles) above Earth. At about 10 kilometers (6 miles) above ground, a parachute will open to slow its fall and beacon signals will be transmitted to indicate its location.
JAXA staff have set up satellite dishes at several locations in the target area to receive the signals, while also preparing a marine radar, drones and helicopters to assist in the search and retrieval of the pan-shaped capsule, 40 centimeters (15 inches) in diameter.
Australian National University space rock expert Trevor Ireland, who is in Woomera for the arrival of the capsule, said he expected the Ryugu samples to be similar to the meteorite that fell in Australia near Murchison in Victoria state more than 50 years ago.
“The Murchison meteorite opened a window on the origin of organics on Earth because these rocks were found to contain simple amino acids as well as abundant water,” Ireland said, “We will examine whether Ryugu is a potential source of organic matter and water on Earth when the solar system was forming, and whether these still remain intact on the asteroid.”
Scientists say they believe the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid’s surface, contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in analyzing organic materials in the samples.
JAXA hopes to find clues to how the materials are distributed in the solar system and are related to life on Earth.
For Hayabusa2, it’s not the end of the mission it started in 2014. After dropping the capsule, it will return to space and head to another distant small asteroid called 1998KY26 on a journey slated to take 10 years one way, for a possible research including finding ways to prevent meteorites from hitting Earth.
So far, its mission has been fully successful. It touched down twice on Ryugu despite its extremely rocky surface, and successfully collected data and samples during the 1½ years it spent near Ryugu after arriving there in June 2018.
In its first touchdown in February 2019, it collected surface dust samples. In a more challenging mission in July that year, it collected underground samples from the asteroid for the first time in space history after landing in a crater that it created earlier by blasting the asteroid’s surface.
Asteroids, which orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets, are among the oldest objects in the solar system and therefore may help explain how Earth evolved.
Ryugu in Japanese means “Dragon Palace,” the name of a sea-bottom castle in a Japanese folk tale.

Topics: Japan space

Related

Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM Shinzo Abe on spending scandal
World
Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM Shinzo Abe on spending scandal
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company

‘I’m not striving for world domination!’: Adolf Hitler namesake wins Namibia election

Despite the unfortunate name, the full-named Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, who won an election in Namibia told German newspaper Bild that he did not share the Fuhrer’s ideology. (Eagle FM/AFP/File Photos)
Updated 03 December 2020
Arab News

‘I’m not striving for world domination!’: Adolf Hitler namesake wins Namibia election

Despite the unfortunate name, the full-named Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, who won an election in Namibia told German newspaper Bild that he did not share the Fuhrer’s ideology. (Eagle FM/AFP/File Photos)
  • The councillor, whose father named him after the National Socialist leader, won 85 per cent of the vote in the country’s Oshana region
Updated 03 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A politician named after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has won a regional election in Namibia.

The councillor, whose father named him after the National Socialist leader, won 85 per cent of the vote in the country’s Oshana region, with 1,196 votes over his opponent’s 213.

Despite the unfortunate name, the full-named Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, told German newspaper Bild that he did not share the Fuhrer’s ideology and entered politics originally to fight apartheid in southern Africa.

“That I have this name doesn’t mean that I want to subjugate Oshana now. It doesn’t mean that I’m striving for world domination. My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for,” the region’s new district administrator said.

“It was a completely normal name for me as a child. It wasn’t until I was growing up that I realized that this man wanted to subjugate the whole world. I have nothing to do with any of these things.”

According to media reports, his wife calls him Adolf and he usually appears in public as Adolf Uunona, leaving out the “Hitler.” But he said it was too late to change his name or update the ballot, adding: “It’s on all the official documents.”

Adolf, or Adolph, is not an uncommon name in the former German colony of Namibia, however most of those still alive with the name were alive before the Second World War.

Namibia still has communities of German-speaking people and is visited by 120,000 Germans each year.

There are German-language newspapers, radio stations, road names, place names and a small German-speaking minority.

Topics: Namibia Adolf Hitler Offbeat

Related

Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group, police raid homes
World
Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group, police raid homes
German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes
World
German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes

Latest updates

Saudi Foreign Minister: We seek to resolve the Gulf crisis
Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples
Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples
US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
US judge orders Trump administration to restore ‘Dreamer’ immigration program
US judge orders Trump administration to restore ‘Dreamer’ immigration program

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.