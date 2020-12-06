What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers

This is an eye-opening book on how the intersection of poverty and racism result in terrible living conditions in Alabama, US.

“This book is fascinating on multiple levels,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Author Catherine Coleman Flowers is an environmental activist. Her book spotlights an unpleasant and complicated problem — the lack of proper waste sanitation in rural America — and the phenomenal toll it takes on public health and dignity.

“Waste is written with warmth, grace and clarity. Its straightforward faith in the possibility of building a better world, from the ground up, is contagious,” said Anna Clark in a review for The New York Times.

“As eye-opening as it is as a chronicle of the rural sanitation crisis, Waste is at least as much the autobiography of an environmental justice advocate,” said the review.

Flowers “shares the extraordinary story of her own life, in all its detours, leaps of faith, luck, strange turns, hard work and her ever-rising social consciousness.”

This book tells a story of environmental racism and poverty.