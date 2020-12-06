You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers

What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers

What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers
Short Url

https://arab.news/m239e

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers

What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

This is an eye-opening book on how the intersection of poverty and racism result in terrible living conditions in Alabama, US. 

“This book is fascinating on multiple levels,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

Author Catherine Coleman Flowers is an environmental activist. Her book spotlights an unpleasant and complicated problem — the lack of proper waste sanitation in rural America — and the phenomenal toll it takes on public health and dignity.

“Waste is written with warmth, grace and clarity. Its straightforward faith in the possibility of building a better world, from the ground up, is contagious,” said Anna Clark in a review for The New York Times.

“As eye-opening as it is as a chronicle of the rural sanitation crisis, Waste is at least as much the autobiography of an environmental justice advocate,” said the review. 

Flowers “shares the extraordinary story of her own life, in all its detours, leaps of faith, luck, strange turns, hard work and her ever-rising social consciousness.”

This book tells a story of environmental racism and poverty.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home
books
What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home
What We Are Reading Today: The Autocratic Middle Class by Bryn Rosenfeld
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Autocratic Middle Class by Bryn Rosenfeld

What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home

Updated 05 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home

What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home
Updated 05 December 2020
Arab News

Author: Kate peers

Mindful thoughts at home is a lovingly gathered collection of reflections appreciating the often unnoticed details of what makes a house a home.“this book has come out at the right time, and is the perfect accompaniment to lockdown,” a critic commented in goodreads.com. The book contains 25 thoughts that “let you use mind-fulness to improve your living space, from decorating and cleaning to how to harness the light during the day and sleep more comfortably at night,” said the review. “by reading this book and embracing he mindfulness within it, you will be able to create a delightful and comfortable environment that will enrich your life and soul,” it added.“focusing on various  aspects of not only the home but the mind, this is a great book for anyone who wants to create a calming space for themselves within their home,” said the review. the book  “focuses on  creating a calming and peaceful home. it is filled with  reflections, meditations, and queries for you to use in order to create a mindful home,” the review added.

 

Topics: Books

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
PIF’s real estate developer breaks ground on flagship Riyadh project
In Iraq’s Mosul, a wholesale market revives trade legacy
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.