You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia concludes relief inspection visit to South Sudan

Saudi Arabia concludes relief inspection visit to South Sudan

Saudi Arabia concludes relief inspection visit to South Sudan
1 / 3
Photo/SPA
Saudi Arabia concludes relief inspection visit to South Sudan
2 / 3
Photo/SPA
3 / 3
Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/6g8ex

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia concludes relief inspection visit to South Sudan

Saudi Arabia concludes relief inspection visit to South Sudan
  • 50 male and female beneficiaries receive training of over 80 hours, in modern agricultural methods and methods of developing livestock to continue producing food with high efficiency
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

JUBA: A team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded its visit to South Sudan on Friday to assess humanitarian needs following recent floods.
During the visit, the team made an aerial inspection tour of a number of areas, including Bor, Gli, Mar, Paleo, Wernol, Banyakur, Bookta, Champy and others, that were completely submerged by the floods.
The extent of the impact of the floods on the population was assessed with the participation of officials from South Sudan represented by the minister of water and environment, the minister of sports and youth, and an official from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.
Meanwhile, in Yemen, KSrelief continues to implement the Maharati Biyadi Project to improve the livelihoods of orphans and family breadwinners in the Marib governorate. In this context, 50 male and female beneficiaries receive training of over 80 hours, in modern agricultural methods and methods of developing livestock to continue producing food with high efficiency.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Photo/SPA
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues water, health projects in Hajjah
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal is to have 1 million male and female volunteers by the end of the decade. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving

Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
  • Saudi Volunteer Day is part of the ministry’s initiatives related to volunteer work, including launching the Voluntary Work Platform on March 31
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia celebrated International Volunteer Day on Saturday by launching Saudi Volunteer Day to strengthen the values of volunteer work included in the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to have 1 million male and female volunteers by the end of the decade.
The event, titled “Ataa Watan” (A Country’s Giving) is supported by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and covers all 13 regions of the Kingdom, to spread awareness about the positive impact of volunteer work on the individual and society.
Starting from this year, to be held for three consecutive years, the ministry aims to boost volunteer work, with the event accompanied by a guidebook.
Saudi Volunteer Day is part of the ministry’s initiatives related to volunteer work, including launching the Voluntary Work Platform on March 31. The ministry launched a number of new initiatives as part of Saudi Volunteer Day 2020, including the Health Awareness Initiative, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, targeting the whole of Saudi society.

FASTFACT

International Volunteer Day is an international event launched in 1985 by the UN and held on Dec. 5 of every year, to appreciate and thank volunteers all over the world for their work and efforts, and to strengthen the culture of volunteering.

It also launched the Restoring and Rehabilitating Residences and Buildings Initiative, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing, with the aim of repairing, restoring and refurbishing the houses of families in need and those belonging to people with low incomes, as well as carrying out restoration and decoration work at sites in public places, including schools and mosques.
The ministry also launched the Afforestation Initiative, which aims to boost the efforts of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia to fight desertification and plant 12 million trees by 2020 in various regions of the Kingdom. This initiative is organized in collaboration with various agricultural societies, plant nurseries, farms, Scout groups, volunteer teams in universities and education administrations, and volunteering societies.
International Volunteer Day is an international event launched in 1985 by the UN and held on Dec. 5 of every year, to appreciate and thank volunteers all over the world for their work and efforts, and to strengthen the culture of volunteering.

Topics: Saudi Volunteer Day Saudi Volunteer Day 2020

Related

Thousands of Saudi volunteers pull together to fight coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Thousands of Saudi volunteers pull together to fight coronavirus
Women’s contribution: Over 2,000 Saudi volunteers serve Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Women’s contribution: Over 2,000 Saudi volunteers serve Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
PIF’s real estate developer breaks ground on flagship Riyadh project
In Iraq’s Mosul, a wholesale market revives trade legacy
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.