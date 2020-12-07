You are here

Saudi business delegation to Iraq discusses trade and investment

President Barham Salih with the Saudi delegation headed by the Minister of Commerce, and acting Minister of Information, Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi. (SPA)
Saudi business delegation to Iraq discusses trade and investment
The delegation will hold talks with Iraqi officials within the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordinating Council. (SPA)
  • A Saudi-Iraqi businessmen forum will also be held on the side-lines of the visit
RIYADH: Iraq’s President Barham Salih received on Monday an official Saudi delegation headed by the Minister of Commerce, and acting Minister of Information, Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad. 

During the reception, issues of common interest between the two countries were discussed. 

The Saudi minister conveyed the greetings of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Salih and the people of Iraq. 

During the visit, the delegation held talks with Iraqi officials within the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordinating Council and the Economic, Trade, Investment, Development and Joint Relief Committee.

A Saudi-Iraqi businessmen forum was also launched on the side-lines of the visit, under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. 

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for future cooperation between businessmen in both brotherly countries in all fields. 

The two sides also signed a loan agreement for a project to construct metal grain silos to store wheat in Diwaniyah, and a loan agreement for a project for establishing Saqlawiyah Hospital in the Anbar Governorate.

A delegation of businessmen representing 22 Saudi companies have taken part of this visit.

Houthis launch drone towards Saudi Arabia

Houthis launch drone towards Saudi Arabia

  • Houthis acused of systematic and deliberate targeting of civilians
RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted a drone fired by Houthi militias targeting Saudi Arbaia.

Coalition spokesman Col. Al-Maliki said that the joint forces destroyed the drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia in “a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians” in the southern region of the kingdom.

The coalition said that it is taking all necessary measures to determine and destroy the Houthis' capabilities to launch the attacks. 

