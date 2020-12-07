Saudi business delegation to Iraq discusses trade and investment

RIYADH: Iraq’s President Barham Salih received on Monday an official Saudi delegation headed by the Minister of Commerce, and acting Minister of Information, Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

During the reception, issues of common interest between the two countries were discussed.

The Saudi minister conveyed the greetings of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Salih and the people of Iraq.

During the visit, the delegation held talks with Iraqi officials within the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordinating Council and the Economic, Trade, Investment, Development and Joint Relief Committee.

A Saudi-Iraqi businessmen forum was also launched on the side-lines of the visit, under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for future cooperation between businessmen in both brotherly countries in all fields.

The two sides also signed a loan agreement for a project to construct metal grain silos to store wheat in Diwaniyah, and a loan agreement for a project for establishing Saqlawiyah Hospital in the Anbar Governorate.

A delegation of businessmen representing 22 Saudi companies have taken part of this visit.