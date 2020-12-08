You are here

  • Home
  • SocGen to close 600 branches by merging retail networks

SocGen to close 600 branches by merging retail networks

SocGen to close 600 branches by merging retail networks
French bank Societe Generale’s head office in Courbevoie near Paris. The bank plans to boost profitability by merging its two retail banking networks. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbn59

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

SocGen to close 600 branches by merging retail networks

SocGen to close 600 branches by merging retail networks
  • French bank expects €450 million of cost savings in 2025
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France’s Societe Generale on Monday accelerated plans to boost profitability by merging its two retail banking networks, resulting in the closure of 600 of its nearly 2,100 branches by 2025.

With low interest rates continuing to crimp lending income and retail banking margins, France’s third-biggest listed lender said the merging of the two networks would save more than €350 million ($424 million) in costs in 2024 and nearly €450 million in 2025.

SocGen said the plan will cost between €700 million and €800 million.

“The amount of synergies forecast by management are in line with our and consensus expectations but restructuring costs are larger than we anticipated,” UBS analysts said in a note.

European lenders have been cutting branch numbers for years, but opposition from unions and politicians over banking access meant many were unable to cut as many as they wanted.

The number of bank branches in the EU fell from about 238,000 in 2008 to 174,000 at the end of 2018, European Banking Federation figures show.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have both announced significant cuts to their branch networks this year, with Deutsche Bank set to close about a fifth of its outposts.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having accelerated the shift to online banking across Europe, SocGen also aims to strengthen its Boursorama online operation.

The bank said Boursorama is targeting 4.5 million clients in 2025, up from 2.5 million this year.

Boursorama is expected to register cumulative losses of about €230 million by 2023 with net income of €100 million that year, rising to €200 million in 2025.

As part of profitability initiatives, CEO Frederic Oudea placed SocGen’s equity and credit structured products businesses under review this year after overall operations were hit by market volatility and dividend cancellations in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Topics: SocGen Société Générale

Related

SocGen expects to pay €1.1 billion in US sanctions fines
Business & Economy
SocGen expects to pay €1.1 billion in US sanctions fines
SocGen to buy Commerzbank’s equity markets and commodities arm
Business & Economy
SocGen to buy Commerzbank’s equity markets and commodities arm

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark

Updated 7 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark
  • The produce grown here will be harvested 15 times a year, despite never seeing soil or daylight
Updated 7 min 53 sec ago
AFP

TAASTRUP, Denmark: A purple glow illuminates stacked boxes where lettuce, herbs and kale will soon be sprouting at one of Europe’s biggest “vertical farms” which has just opened in a warehouse in an industrial zone in Copenhagen.

Fourteen layers of racks soar from floor to ceiling in this massive, 7,000-square-meter hangar used by Danish startup Nordic Harvest.

The produce grown here will be harvested 15 times a year, despite never seeing soil or daylight. It is lit up around the clock by 20,000 specialized LED lightbulbs.

In this futuristic farm, little robots deliver trays of seeds from aisle to aisle.

The large aluminum boxes are mostly empty for now, but lettuce and other leafy greens will soon be growing.Some 200 tons of produce are due to be harvested in the first quarter of 2021, and almost 1,000 tons annually when the farm is running at full capacity by the end of 2021, explains Anders Riemann, founder and chief executive of Nordic Harvest.

That would make the Taastrup warehouse one of Europe’s biggest vertical farms.

These urban facilities have unsurprisingly received a cool welcome from rural farmers, who have questioned their ability to feed the planet and criticized their electricity consumption.

But Riemann stresses the environmental benefits of his farm, with produce grown close to consumers and its use of green electricity.

“A vertical farm is characterized by not harming the environment by recycling all the water and nutrition or fertilizer,” says Riemann, who uses no pesticides.

In Denmark, a world leader in wind farms, about 40 percent of electricity consumption is wind-based.

“In our case, we use 100 percent energy from windmills which makes us CO2-neutral,” he adds.

While he wouldn’t disclose how much Nordic Harvest’s electricity bill comes to, he said the power came with “wind certificates” registered on the Danish commodities exchange.

These legal documents guarantee that “the amount of electricity you consume in one year is equivalent to the electricity produced by numbered windmills offshore.”

First developed around a decade ago, vertical farms have taken off in Asia and the US, which is home to the world’s biggest. The idea has slowly started to catch on in Europe. Urban farming could even allow land exploited by single-culture farming to be reforested, Riemann said.

“We moved the forests in order to have fields,” he laments, noting that now farmers like him can bring “some of the food production back into the cities where you can grow on much smaller land and space optimized in height.”

His farm uses 1 liter of water per kilogram of produce, or 40 times less than underground farms and 250 times less than in fields, he says. The names of his clients remain confidential, but they include caterers, restaurants and even supermarkets.

According to a poll conducted by the Danish Farmers Union, 95 percent of Danes are ready to change their consumer behavior to protect the environment.

Nordic Harvest’s products are however not labelled as organic.

Topics: Vertical farm Denmark Nordic Harvest

Related

Grown from necessity: Vertical farming takes off in aging Japan
Business & Economy
Grown from necessity: Vertical farming takes off in aging Japan
Special A futuristic vertical farm now blooms in Karachi’s old yarn factory video
Pakistan
A futuristic vertical farm now blooms in Karachi’s old yarn factory

Latest updates

SocGen to close 600 branches by merging retail networks
Number of active coronavirus cases falls to 3,777 in Saudi Arabia
Number of active coronavirus cases falls to 3,777 in Saudi Arabia
Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark
Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats
Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats
Iniesta on target as Vissel Kobe advance into Asian Champions League quarters
Iniesta on target as Vissel Kobe advance into Asian Champions League quarters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.