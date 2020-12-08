You are here

Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
Al-Nassr, in particular, have endured a catastrophic start to the season, losing five and winning only one of their first six games to leave them rooted to the bottom of the 16-team league. (Saudi Professional League - Twitter)
Updated 08 December 2020
Ali Khaled

Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
  • Despite late escape, Al-Nassr remain rooted to the bottom of the table as rivals Al-Hilal stretch lead at the top
Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq played out a remarkable 2-2 draw on Monday as the former managed to narrowly avoid their nightmare campaign hitting a new low.

A very late penalty saved them from what would have been a disastrous sixth defeat out of seven games in the 2020-21 Saudi Professional League (SPL) season.

As they took to the field at King Fahd Stadium, watched by Saudi national team manager Herve Renard, both teams knew that only three points would ease the pressure on their clubs and coaches.

Al-Nassr, in particular, have endured a catastrophic start to the season, losing five and winning only one of their first six games to leave them rooted to the bottom of the 16-team league. After pushing Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal all the way for the SPL title last season, their collapse has been as severe as it was unexpected.

Al-Ettifaq’s start to the campaign has been marginally better, but with only seven points from their first six matches, they were just one point clear of the relegation zone, in 13th place, before Monday’s game.

Looking devoid of all confidence, Al-Nassr performed like they have all season and so it was Al-Ettifaq who started the brighter of the two. Naim Sliti almost gave the visitors the lead on eight minutes but his firm, left-footed strike was tipped over by Brad Jones. It would prove to be a busy half for the Australian goalkeeper.

Although Al-Ettifaq continued to be the better team, Al-Nassr thought they had taken the lead on 19 minutes, only for Abderrazak Hamdallah’s goal to be — correctly — chalked off for offside. Minutes later, Sliti’s deflected shot was superbly saved by Jones to prolong the stalemate.

Abdullah Al-Salem had another chance to put Al-Ettifaq ahead when he was put through on goal but the alert Jones managed to get in a saving tackle just in time.

Al-Ettifaq would get one last chance in the half, deep into injury time. Slovak midfielder Filip Kiss was fouled by Maicon and, after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR), the referee awarded a penalty. Kiss himself took it and sent Jones the wrong way to give Khalid Al-Atwi’s team the lead.

Rui Vitoria rang the changes for Al-Nassr at half time, with Moroccan playmaker Nordin Amrabat and Sami Al-Najei replacing Osama Al-Kahalf and Ali Al-Hassan. Almost immediately the home team looked more energized, with Amrabat twice stretching Al-Ettifaq’s defense down the right flank. It proved to be a mirage.

Only five minutes after the restart, the brilliant Sliti met Mohammed Al-Kwikbi’s cross and struck a stunning volley to give Al-Ettifaq some breathing space and leave Al-Nassr struggling to keep their heads above water.

On 57 minutes Al-Nassr were thrown a lifeline when Kiss elbowed Al-Najei and, again with the input of the VAR, another penalty was awarded. Hamdallah, the SPL’s top scorer in the past two seasons, struck his spot kick wildly over the bar — the pressure had clearly gotten to even the best of the team’s players.

Al-Nassr belatedly took control of the match in the closing stages, however, and with only two minutes remaining, Al-Najei halved the lead to give his team a glimmer of hope — especially when the referee signaled that six minutes of stoppage time would be added.

It proved to be enough, with another VAR-assisted penalty award giving Al-Nassr one last chance to clinch a point. This time Hamdallah converted with a “Panenka strike,” leaving Al-Ettifaq deflated by the late refereeing decisions that went against them, having come so close to a valuable victory.

“Of course it’s better to draw than to lose,” said relieved Al-Nassr defender Abdullah Madu. “The match had some controversial moments but I’d like to congratulate my teammates on the comeback. To be two goals down, it’s tough to recover.

“We promise our fans that we will be doing our best to do even better in the coming matches. We are not happy with what’s going on. All teams go through difficult times but we are capable of overcoming them.”

Man of the match Sliti blamed naivety for his side’s dropped points. “When you’re leading 2-0 and end up drawing, we’re not going to be satisfied,” said Al-Ettifaq’s star man. “Perhaps it was lack of experience that meant we couldn’t maintain the result. I won’t speak about the referee but I can say it was our lack of experience that led to this result.”

He also praised the provider of the assist that led to his spectacular goal.

“It was great play from Al-Kwikbi to provide me with an excellent opportunity and I repaid the favor with the finish,” added Sliti.

Al-Salem struggled to hide his disappointment with the result and the nature of his team’s late collapse.

“I think we deserved the three points today but that’s football,” he said. “I don’t like to comment on certain things but there were some strange incidents. I saw that the equalizer came on 90-plus-10 minutes — I don’t know where that time came from.

“We held out till the 89th minute (before conceding) the first goal — we should have had enough experience and focus to keep possession and defend. Mistakes and the late penalty means a draw is not convincing. But away to a big club, a point is better than nothing.”

Meanwhile Al-Hilal extended their lead over Al-Shabab at the top of the table to five points after an 84th-minute Ali Al-Bulaihi goal gave them a 1-0 win at Al-Raed. Earlier in the day, Al-Fateh lost 3-1 at home to Abha Club.

On Saturday, Damac twice overcame two-goal deficits to record a stunning 4-3 win over Al-Ahli. They scored three goals in the last 15 minutes, including Mazen Abo Shararah’s 92nd-minute winner. Al-Batin and Al-Taawoun drew 1-1, as did Al-Faisaly and promoted Al-Ain at Al-Majmaa Sports City.

On Sunday, Al-Qadisiya produced one of the surprises of the week with a 2-1 home win over second-placed Al-Shabab, while Al-Ittihad continued their improved run of form with a 2-1 victory at Al-Wehda.

Topics: Al-Nassr Al-Ettifaq Saudi Professional league

Hail Rally 2020 gets underway in opener of Baja events

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

Hail Rally 2020 gets underway in opener of Baja events

Hail Rally 2020 gets underway in opener of Baja events
  • The three-day event will mark the fourth round of the 2020 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

HAIL: The first of two back-to-back Baja events running under the Hail Rally Toyota 2020 banner gets underway at Al-Maghwat, on the outskirts of Hail city, on Thursday evening. 

The three-day event will mark the fourth round of the 2020 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and finishes on Saturday afternoon.

The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has confirmed that, subject to technical checks and last-minute changes, 54 FIA cars, 27 motorcycles, 25 quads and one truck will take part in the main event, with 35 additional vehicles competing in a National Rally.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah won the Hail International Rally in 2009 with a BMW X3CC and in 2011 with a Volkswagen Race Touareg. He starts as one of the pre-event favorites to achieve success, in addition to using the two events as a shakedown test for January’s Saudi Dakar Rally.

The three-time Dakar winner said: “It is good to be able to use the Bajas for a test, but it will not be easy. Most of the drivers will use the same car for Dakar but, at the same time, the teams will be asking the drivers not to push to save the cars from damage. It’s nice to be here in Hail for two Bajas. After the races, I will do two more days of testing here and then two days of driver teaching. Then, the whole team will be in Jeddah for Dec. 25, and we will spend New Year’s there before Dakar.”

While Al-Attiyah’s Toyota teammate Bernhard Ten Brinke concentrates on his quest for the FIA Bajas drivers’ title, Jakub Przygonski drives a third of six official Toyota entries and will be hoping to claim the win.

Przygonski said: “I am really happy to come back to the desert. The last time was back in March. Timo (Gottschalk) and I will be able to test the new car and a lot of things. We will try to be as fast as possible. It has been a hard year, but I was able to win the Polish Cross-Country Championship and be the vice-champion in rallycross. It means I did quite a lot during this hard year.”

Triple Dakar champion Carlos Sainz and record-breaking 13-time event winner Stephane Peterhansel will debut their latest specification Mini John Cooper Works Buggies at the two Bajas in Hail, before using the new STC-backed cars at the Dakar in January.

X-raid team engineers in Germany have managed to make substantial improvements to the Buggy, including weight reduction and revisions to suspension geometry and setup. The cars have been tested recently in the UAE, and shakedowns will continue at the Bajas in Hail.

The Russian duo of Baja title contender Vladimir Vasilyev and Viktor Khoroshavtsev will use four-wheel-drive derivatives of the MINI John Cooper Works Rally, while Denis Krotov drives a Mini All4 Racing — the model that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and was the first of the Mini cross-country machines to be devised by X-raid back in December 2010.

 X-raid also announced on Wednesday that it will field two Yamaha YXR 1000R prototypes in the T4 category at the second of the Bajas in Hail. 

Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom will tackle the event with fellow Swede Emil Bergkvist in the first car, while San Marino-based Camelia Liparoti will team up with Annett Fischer in the second car.

Ekstrom has enjoyed success in circuit racing, rallying and rallycross and will go to compete at the Dakar Rally for the first time.

One of the teams hoping to challenge Mini and Toyota over the course of the two Bajas will be the Serradori Racing Team, which is running three South African Century Racing-built CR6 Buggies entered for the French duo of Mathieu Serradori and Alexandre Leroy and Saudi driver Yasir Seaidan.

 The powerful Chevrolet 7.0-liter V8-powered two-wheel-drive Buggy was a revelation at the last Dakar. 

Serradori managed to claim a stage win on his way to eighth overall and victory in the T1.3 class for two-wheel-drive petrol vehicles. He tackled the Dakar on a motorcycle on three occasions before switching to four-wheel competition to achieve other notable results, including victory at the 2018 Africa Eco Race, third in the Silk Way Rally and numerous category successes.

Seaidan pushed fellow Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi hard for the inaugural Saudi Toyota Desert Championship title in 2019 and has joined the SRT lineup after tackling numerous events with the X-raid team.

Baja Hail 1 will run over two selective sections, starting with the 251.81-kilometer Radifah section on Friday. The first FIA entrant will begin the stage close to the historic hub of Jubbah, 90 kilometers from Hail, at 8:58 a.m. The town lies on the old caravan road between Najd and the eastern Mediterranean.

The Baja route winds its way through the Al-Nafud desert to the northwest of Hail city and finishes close to Highway 65, the Kingdom’s main link road between Riyadh and the Jordanian border to the north. 

There will be a passage control after 165.77 kilometers.
 
The second section of 275.29 kilometers starts close to Jubbah at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and heads further west of Hail before looping through the desert to finish close to the village of Q’na.

 Rally officials have arranged two passage controls after 147.29 kilometers and 261.46 kilometers.
 
Hail Rally Toyota 2020 takes place under the supervision of the Hail Regional Development Authority in cooperation with the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage and the General Authority for Sport.

Topics: Hail Rally Hail Bajas

Related

Mini and Toyota teams top impressive field for Hail Bajas
Sport
Mini and Toyota teams top impressive field for Hail Bajas
Yamaha’s Van Beveren leads impressive entries for Hail Bajas
Sport
Yamaha’s Van Beveren leads impressive entries for Hail Bajas

