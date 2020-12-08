You are here

Mount Everest is higher than we thought, say Nepal and China
Mountaineers had suggested a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 which killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal may have altered the height of Everest. (Xinhua via AP)
  • Everest is an ‘eternal symbol of ... friendship between Nepal and China’
  • Many Western climbers use the slightly greater height of 8,850 meters determined in 1999
KATMANDU: Mount Everest is higher than previously thought, Nepal and China said on Tuesday, settling a long-running conflict over the height of the world’s tallest peak that straddles their shared border.
Katmandu and Beijing had differed over its exact height but after each sent an expedition of surveyors to the summit they have agreed that the official height is 8,848.86 meters (29,031.69 feet), a bit more than their previous calculations.
Everest is an “eternal symbol of ... friendship between Nepal and China,” said Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, announcing the findings of their surveys on a video call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Nepal had never previously measured the height of Mount Everest on its own but had used the 8,848 meters (29,028 feet) estimate made by the Survey of India in 1954 that includes snow.
A Chinese measurement in 2005 determined that the rock height of the summit was 8,844.43 meters (29,017 feet), about 3.7 meters (11 feet) less than the 1954 estimate.
Mountaineers had suggested a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 which killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal may have altered the height of Everest.
Nepal, which is home to another seven of the world’s 14 highest peaks, sent its first team of surveyors in May last year to measure Everest. Chinese surveyors then climbed the peak in spring this year, when the mountain was closed by both countries for other climbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Damodar Dhakal, spokesman for Nepal’s Department of Survey, said the Nepali surveyors had used the Global Navigation Satellite System to get “the precise height” of the giant peak.
Garrett Madison of the US-based Madison Mountaineering company said he was excited about climbing the “new heights” on Mount Everest next year.
“Surely some new records for climbing the ‘highest Everest’ will happen in 2021,” the 42-year-old ten times Everest summiteer said in a text message. “Hopefully I get Everest summit #11 in 2021!”
Many Western climbers use the slightly greater height of 8,850 meters (29,035 feet) determined in 1999 by the National Geographic Society and Boston’s Museum of Science, in a survey that used satellite-based technology to measure the peak.
The 2015 earthquake, which occurred during peak climbing season, triggered massive avalanches that killed 18 people at the base, halting the season’s mountaineering activities.
The following year, climbers who scaled the summit said an Everest landmark, Hillary Step – a 13 meter (40 feet) near-vertical rock formation below the summit — had collapsed from the impact of Nepal’s worst earthquake ever recorded.
Everest has been climbed 10,184 times by 5,789 people from both sides since it was first scaled by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, according to the Himalayan Database, which maintains records on climbs.
At least 311 people have died on its slopes.

nepal China

Argentine senator wants Diego Maradona on country’s bank notes

Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

Argentine senator wants Diego Maradona on country’s bank notes

Argentine senator wants Diego Maradona on country’s bank notes
  • ‘The idea is not just to recognize our most important idol but also to think of the economic question’
Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

An Argentine senator wants to put Diego Maradona on the country’s bank notes and presented a project to Congress on Monday to get the late soccer star and possibly even his ‘Hand of God’ image on a 1,000-peso note.
The note, worth around $12.27 at Monday’s exchange rate, would feature Maradona’s face on one side and a picture of one of his most famous goals on the other, said the bill’s sponsor Senator Norma Durango.
Maradona’s two most famous goals came in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England.
He got the first by punching the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and the second by dribbling past half the England team to score what is still considered one of the greatest goals of all time.
Argentina won the World Cup with a series of outstanding performances by Maradona, who died on Nov. 25 of a heart attack, age 60.
“The idea is not just to recognize our most important idol but also to think of the economic question,” said Durango. “We feel that when tourists come here they will want to take a ‘Maradona’ away with them.”
Although it was not clear which one of the two goals would feature, some Argentines bristled at the thought of the ‘Hand of God’ goal featuring on an official government document because it could be seen as condoning illegality.
The Senator for the La Pampa province said the final decision would be made by lawmakers, who are expected to hear her proposal early next year.
“The idea is to recognize Maradona, for good and for bad, who is the best-known Argentine in the world,” Durango said. “I feel the project has got a great response even though some people don’t agree with it.”
The current 1,000-peso note features the national bird, the Rufous hornero.

football Diego Maradona Argentina

Related

Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter
Sport
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter

