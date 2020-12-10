You are here

  • Home
  • French privacy watchdog imposes $162 million in fines on Google, Amazon

French privacy watchdog imposes $162 million in fines on Google, Amazon

French privacy watchdog imposes $162 million in fines on Google, Amazon
France’s data privacy watchdog imposed fines of $72 million on Google and $48 million on Google Ireland Limited. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/myjem

Updated 10 December 2020
AFP

French privacy watchdog imposes $162 million in fines on Google, Amazon

French privacy watchdog imposes $162 million in fines on Google, Amazon
  • Fines were ‘for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users ... without obtaining prior consent’
Updated 10 December 2020
AFP

PARIS: France’s CNIL data privacy watchdog said Thursday it had fined two Google units a total of $120 million and an Amazon subsidiary $42 million over advertising cookies.
The regulator said the fines were “for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users ... without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information.”
A cookie is a small piece of data stored on a user’s computer browser that allows websites to identify users and remember their previous activity.
The CNIL said when a user visited the website google.fr, several cookies used for advertising purposes were automatically placed on his or her computer, without any action required on the user’s part.
It said a similar thing happened when visiting one page on the amazon.fr website.
CNIL said this type of cookie “can only be placed after the user has expressed his or her consent” and thus violated regulations on receiving prior consent.
It faulted Google for providing insufficient privacy information for users as it did not let them know about the cookies which had been placed and that the procedure to block them still left one operational.
CNIL also said Amazon had not provided clear or complete information about the cookies it placed on computers of users until a redesign in September 2020.
Google also stopped placing cookies on the computers of users without consent in September, CNIL said, but added it still does not provide a sufficient explanation for their use.
The regulator said “no matter what path the users used to visit the website, they were either insufficiently informed or never informed of the fact that cookies were placed on their computer.”
The $42-million fine is on the Amazon Europe Core subsidiary.
CNIL imposed fines of $72 million on Google and $48 million on Google Ireland Limited.

Topics: France Google Amazon

Related

Google faces privacy complaints in France, Germany, 7 other EU countries
Media
Google faces privacy complaints in France, Germany, 7 other EU countries
French watchdog slaps Google with $57 million fine under new EU law
Media
French watchdog slaps Google with $57 million fine under new EU law

Facebook users facing issues with Messenger, Instagram

Updated 10 December 2020
Reuters

Facebook users facing issues with Messenger, Instagram

Facebook users facing issues with Messenger, Instagram
  • ‘We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible’
Updated 10 December 2020
Reuters

Facebook said on Thursday some users were facing issues while sending messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.
“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a company spokesperson said.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are more than 1,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Messenger and 350 reports on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Trade Commission and nearly every US state filed lawsuits against Facebook, saying it used a “buy or bury” strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay.
The FTC had said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that “could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp.”

Topics: Facebook Instagram

Related

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
Media
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
South Korean watchdog fines Facebook $6.1 million for sharing user info without consent
Media
South Korean watchdog fines Facebook $6.1 million for sharing user info without consent

Latest updates

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
Saudis traveling to UK no longer required to quarantine
After 4 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 12, Saudis flying into Britain will not need to self-isolate once granted entry. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
The Saudi fashion designer inspired by her bedouin roots in AlUla
The Saudi fashion designer inspired by her bedouin roots in AlUla
Curator announced for largest contemporary art exhibition in Saudi Arabia
2021 Ad-Diriyah Biennale will be the Kingdom’s largest and most significant international exhibition of contemporary art. (Twitter: @DGDA_SA)
Hundreds of vehicles begin journey from France to Saudi Arabia for Dakar Rally
Almost 680 cars, trucks, motorbikes and quad bikes — along with eight helicopters and 15 containers of support equipment — left the French port for a three-week voyage to Jeddah. (Supplied/SAMF)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.