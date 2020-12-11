‘Queen’s Gambit’ deja-vu for Hungary chess champ Polgar

You are here

This file photo taken on May 14, 2017 shows Hungarian chess Olympic winner Judit Polgar during an interview with AFP in Budapest, Hungary. (AFP / PETER KOHALMI)
Updated 11 December 2020
Peter Murphy | AFP

  • At the 1988 Chess Olympiad, Judit, then aged 12, and her older sisters Susan and Sofia helped Hungary win the women’s gold
BUDAPEST: Watching the hit Netflix show “The Queen’s Gambit” sparked deja-vu for Hungarian chess great Judit Polgar, regarded as the game’s best-ever female player.
Like the show’s fictional heroine Beth, an orphaned chess prodigy, Polgar tackled not just opponents across the board but gender stereotypes in the male-dominated sport.
“I played all my life with male competitors, sometimes I was the only female player at a tournament,” she told AFP in an interview.
Now 44, Polgar became the youngest-ever international grandmaster aged 15, breaking US legend Bobby Fischer’s record, and went on to beat a string of male world champions.
“The first grandmaster I beat was hitting his head in the elevator after the game, another defeated opponent refused to shake hands and stormed away from the board,” said Polgar.
Similar to “The Queen’s Gambit” finale in which Beth overcomes Russian powerhouse Vasily Borgov, Polgar had her own tussle with Russia’s Garry Kasparov, widely considered the finest player in history.
At the 1988 Chess Olympiad, Judit, then aged 12, and her older sisters Susan and Sofia helped Hungary win the women’s gold, impressing the onlooking Kasparov, who was world champion at the time.
But Kasparov, who had previously called Polgar a “circus puppet” and said women chess players should stick to having children, dismissed the idea of a woman ever beating the world’s number one.
“Women are not capable of handling that kind of pressure, so I’m almost sure it’s impossible,” he told Hungarian journalists then, according to Polgar.
Fourteen years later, however, the Hungarian got her revenge, beating Kasparov in Moscow in what she called a “historic moment.”
“I had a deja-vu feeling when watching Beth sitting opposite Borgov, tense and afraid, thinking that perhaps she could not handle it, this is what I felt against Kasparov,” she told AFP.
Long since reconciled with Kasparov — who was a technical adviser on “The Queen’s Gambit” — Polgar said she particularly enjoyed the show’s “attention to detail” although she considered some aspects of it “unrealistic.”
Beth’s struggles with addictions to pills and alcohol, “would make it near impossible to reach the top in modern chess,” while sexism is more rife in chess than was depicted on screen, said Polgar.
“Girls for sure are going to be handling many more gender-based comments and nasty looks than Beth received,” she said.
“Usually I didn’t have very ugly situations, but there were times when they said: ‘OK, she was just lucky,’ so I had to prove myself more than if I were a boy,” she added.
Polgar remembers her crowning achievement as finishing second in a prestigious tournament in the Netherlands in 2002, ahead of then world champion Vladimir Kramnik of Russia.
“That was the tournament of my life, to prove how good I can be,” she said.
By the time Polgar retired from competition in 2014 to focus on raising her family, the Hungarian had reigned for 25 years at the top of the women’s rankings and reached a peak of eighth in the overall rating.
But she says her aim was never to become the best female player in the world.
“If I had wanted just that I probably would not have stayed at number one as long as I did, my goal was going further, and being top female player was just a milestone on the way,” she said.
Now concentrating on chess promotion and education, she has developed learning tools to equip children with chess’s creative, strategic, logical thinking and problem-solving tools.
According to Polgar, some 40,000 Hungarian kids in some 500 schools are involved in her Chess Palace program yearly — which she said lays no stress on gender.
“I fight for the girls by not making differences between the boys and girls,” she said.
And Polgar already sees that buzz around “The Queen’s Gambit” is creating higher female involvement in the game.
“Parents will be influenced for sure, I hear it everywhere from bookstores to toy stores to playing sites that there are many more girls learning the game now.”

Topics: Judit Polgar Garry Kasparov chess Queen's Gambit

Mount Everest is higher than we thought, say Nepal and China

Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

  • Everest is an ‘eternal symbol of ... friendship between Nepal and China’
  • Many Western climbers use the slightly greater height of 8,850 meters determined in 1999
KATMANDU: Mount Everest is higher than previously thought, Nepal and China said on Tuesday, settling a long-running conflict over the height of the world’s tallest peak that straddles their shared border.
Katmandu and Beijing had differed over its exact height but after each sent an expedition of surveyors to the summit they have agreed that the official height is 8,848.86 meters (29,031.69 feet), a bit more than their previous calculations.
Everest is an “eternal symbol of ... friendship between Nepal and China,” said Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, announcing the findings of their surveys on a video call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Nepal had never previously measured the height of Mount Everest on its own but had used the 8,848 meters (29,028 feet) estimate made by the Survey of India in 1954 that includes snow.
A Chinese measurement in 2005 determined that the rock height of the summit was 8,844.43 meters (29,017 feet), about 3.7 meters (11 feet) less than the 1954 estimate.
Mountaineers had suggested a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 which killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal may have altered the height of Everest.
Nepal, which is home to another seven of the world’s 14 highest peaks, sent its first team of surveyors in May last year to measure Everest. Chinese surveyors then climbed the peak in spring this year, when the mountain was closed by both countries for other climbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Damodar Dhakal, spokesman for Nepal’s Department of Survey, said the Nepali surveyors had used the Global Navigation Satellite System to get “the precise height” of the giant peak.
Garrett Madison of the US-based Madison Mountaineering company said he was excited about climbing the “new heights” on Mount Everest next year.
“Surely some new records for climbing the ‘highest Everest’ will happen in 2021,” the 42-year-old ten times Everest summiteer said in a text message. “Hopefully I get Everest summit #11 in 2021!”
Many Western climbers use the slightly greater height of 8,850 meters (29,035 feet) determined in 1999 by the National Geographic Society and Boston’s Museum of Science, in a survey that used satellite-based technology to measure the peak.
The 2015 earthquake, which occurred during peak climbing season, triggered massive avalanches that killed 18 people at the base, halting the season’s mountaineering activities.
The following year, climbers who scaled the summit said an Everest landmark, Hillary Step – a 13 meter (40 feet) near-vertical rock formation below the summit — had collapsed from the impact of Nepal’s worst earthquake ever recorded.
Everest has been climbed 10,184 times by 5,789 people from both sides since it was first scaled by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, according to the Himalayan Database, which maintains records on climbs.
At least 311 people have died on its slopes.

Topics: nepal China

