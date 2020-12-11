Youngsters in Aden benefit from KSrelief efforts

Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, award-winning Saudi artist and writer

Abdulrahman Al-Soliman is a Saudi artist and writer who has won major local and international awards in an artistic career spanning five decades.

Al-Soliman has participated in many Saudi exhibitions outside the Kingdom, as well as Arab and international biennials.

His work has been shown in countries around the world, and he has held personal exhibitions in Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Tangier, Cairo, Kuwait, Paris and Doha.

He served as head of the department of fine arts at the Society of Culture and Arts in Dammam from 1987 to 2000. Before that he was head of the media department and director of activities.

Over the course of his career, his writing has been featured in publications such as Asharq Al-Awsat, the Emirati newspaper Al Bayan and Independent Arabia.

He has also previously served as editor of the fine arts section for the Al-Youm newspaper in Dammam.

Al-Soliman has written several books on the arts in Saudi Arabia, including “The Journey of the Saudi Fine Arts Movement” (2000), considered the first book on Saudi fine arts.

He has also published an autobiography, “Abdulrahman Al-Soliman: The Color of Space and the Scent of Memory.”

Al-Soliman was the first president of the board of the Saudi Society for Fine Arts, where he served from 2007 to 2012. He is a founding member of the Friends of Fine Art society in the GCC.

He was awarded first prize given in exhibitions of contemporary Saudi art in 1985, 1988 and 1989, and also received third prize for a painting in the Sharjah International Biennial of Arts, 1997.

Al-Soliman has been honored by the Misk Art Institute in Riyadh as a pioneer of the fine art movement in the Kingdom.

His work has been sold at international auctions such as Sotheby’s and Christie’s, and acquired by museums, and international public and private collections.