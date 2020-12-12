RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Saturday issued warnings of inclement weather in different areas of the Kingdom from Monday to Thursday.
Parts of Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Northern Borders province, Hail, Al-Jouf and the Eastern Province are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Authorities said heavy rains in some areas may also lead to flooding. However, Riyadh and Qassim regions are expected to receive only moderate rains. The Civil Defense said the warnings are based on the data provided by the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection.
They called on everyone to be alert to the potential dangers of these weather conditions. People have been urged to stay away from valleys and other low-lying areas.
They should strictly follow precautions announced by the authorities through various media outlets. People are also warned to stay away from flood-prone areas to ensure their safety. Temperatures will diminish in different regions because of the rain.
Parts of Saudi Arabia to receive moderate to heavy rains
https://arab.news/5qnfb
Parts of Saudi Arabia to receive moderate to heavy rains
- People are warned to stay away from flood-prone areas to ensure their safety. Temperatures will diminish in different regions because of the rain
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Saturday issued warnings of inclement weather in different areas of the Kingdom from Monday to Thursday.