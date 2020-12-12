You are here

Parts of Saudi Arabia to receive moderate to heavy rains

Updated 13 December 2020
  • People are warned to stay away from flood-prone areas to ensure their safety. Temperatures will diminish in different regions because of the rain
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Saturday issued warnings of inclement weather in different areas of the Kingdom from Monday to Thursday.
Parts of Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Northern Borders province, Hail, Al-Jouf and the Eastern Province are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Authorities said heavy rains in some areas may also lead to flooding. However, Riyadh and Qassim regions are expected to receive only moderate rains. The Civil Defense said the warnings are based on the data provided by the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection.
They called on everyone to be alert to the potential dangers of these weather conditions. People have been urged to stay away from valleys and other low-lying areas.
They should strictly follow precautions announced by the authorities through various media outlets. People are also warned to stay away from flood-prone areas to ensure their safety. Temperatures will diminish in different regions because of the rain.

Saudi skywatchers ready to catch a falling star

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14, raining down up to 120 meteors per hour in one of the brightest displays viewed from Earth. (Social media)
Updated 13 December 2020
Saudi skywatchers ready to catch a falling star

  • The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14
JEDDAH: Avid skywatchers in the Kingdom are preparing to head out into the deserts to catch one of the most spectacular celestial shows of the year — a meteor shower.
The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14, raining down up to 120 meteors per hour in one of the brightest displays of the 100-plus meteor showers viewed from Earth each year.
In a bonus for stargazers, the Geminids this year occur alongside a new moon, which will make for ideal viewing conditions, according to astronomers. New moons typically cannot be seen, improving the chances of meteors being seen streaking across the night sky.
Meteors, also known as shooting or falling stars, can be best viewed in areas far from city lights, which makes the Kingdom’s deserts an ideal location to witness the best and final meteor shower of the year — and what a year it has been.
Anas Al-Majed, an astrophotographer based in Riyadh who earlier this year attempted to photograph the Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids meteor showers, is looking forward to photographing and recording a time-lapse video of the Geminids.

FASTFACT

Unlike most other meteor showers, the Geminids are not associated with a comet but with debris from an asteroid, and are named after Gemini as they appear to originate from the constellation.

“The timing is absolutely fantastic because of the moon and the weather here is promising, too — it should be clear and visible,” he told Arab News.
“I’m not sure how it will turn out, but hopefully I can share what I have with the world.”
Al-Majed’s advice to those wanting to see the meteor shower is to head as far away as possible from the city.
“Go to a place where the sky is at bortle five or better; anything higher than that will be quite hard to spot. The bortle scale ranges from ‘one,’ where sites can be pitch black, to ‘nine,’ which is a city sky,” he added.
The bortle scale is a numerical scale that measures the night sky’s brightness at a particular location.
Other suggestions for those hoping to catch the show include dress warmly and take a chair that allows you to look halfway up in the sky comfortably.

Decoder

Bortle Scale

The bortle scale is a numerical scale that measures the night sky’s brightness at a particular location. The scale ranges from 1, where sites can be pitch black, to 9, which is a city sky.

