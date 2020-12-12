3k plots for Saudis reserved under Sakani program

You are here

The Sakani program offers Saudi nationals access to land and residential housing across eight regions of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
SPA

  • The ministry reported that 42 prefabricated housing projects providing around 14,000 residential villas have so far been completed
RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program finalized 3,499 contracts for residential plots during November, said a statement issued on Saturday.
The program is continuing to serve families wishing to own property through Sakani’s mobile application and website. It also displays the beneficiaries’ national ID numbers on https://sakani-names.housing.sa/, and the electronic platform, which provides detailed information regarding the various housing options.
The Sakani program offers Saudi nationals access to land and residential housing across eight regions of the Kingdom through various financing solutions to enable families to own their first home, whether through prefabricated units, under-construction builds, or self-construction.
The ministry also reported that 42 prefabricated housing projects providing around 14,000 residential villas have so far been completed.
The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom since the start of the year reached 285,762, including 96,633 families that have already moved into their homes. 
The program also announced that since the beginning of 2020, 61,552 under-construction residential units have been reserved.

 

Sakani program

A program of Saudi Arabia's Housing Ministry, the Sakani offers Saudi nationals access to land and residential housing across eight regions of the Kingdom through various financing solutions to enable families to own their first home, whether through prefabricated units, under-construction builds, or self-construction.

Saudi skywatchers ready to catch a falling star

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14, raining down up to 120 meteors per hour in one of the brightest displays viewed from Earth. (Social media)
Updated 13 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

  • The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14
JEDDAH: Avid skywatchers in the Kingdom are preparing to head out into the deserts to catch one of the most spectacular celestial shows of the year — a meteor shower.
The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14, raining down up to 120 meteors per hour in one of the brightest displays of the 100-plus meteor showers viewed from Earth each year.
In a bonus for stargazers, the Geminids this year occur alongside a new moon, which will make for ideal viewing conditions, according to astronomers. New moons typically cannot be seen, improving the chances of meteors being seen streaking across the night sky.
Meteors, also known as shooting or falling stars, can be best viewed in areas far from city lights, which makes the Kingdom’s deserts an ideal location to witness the best and final meteor shower of the year — and what a year it has been.
Anas Al-Majed, an astrophotographer based in Riyadh who earlier this year attempted to photograph the Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids meteor showers, is looking forward to photographing and recording a time-lapse video of the Geminids.

FASTFACT

Unlike most other meteor showers, the Geminids are not associated with a comet but with debris from an asteroid, and are named after Gemini as they appear to originate from the constellation.

“The timing is absolutely fantastic because of the moon and the weather here is promising, too — it should be clear and visible,” he told Arab News.
“I’m not sure how it will turn out, but hopefully I can share what I have with the world.”
Al-Majed’s advice to those wanting to see the meteor shower is to head as far away as possible from the city.
“Go to a place where the sky is at bortle five or better; anything higher than that will be quite hard to spot. The bortle scale ranges from ‘one,’ where sites can be pitch black, to ‘nine,’ which is a city sky,” he added.
The bortle scale is a numerical scale that measures the night sky’s brightness at a particular location.
Other suggestions for those hoping to catch the show include dress warmly and take a chair that allows you to look halfway up in the sky comfortably.

Bortle Scale

The bortle scale is a numerical scale that measures the night sky’s brightness at a particular location. The scale ranges from 1, where sites can be pitch black, to 9, which is a city sky.

