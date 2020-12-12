3k plots for Saudis reserved under Sakani program

RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program finalized 3,499 contracts for residential plots during November, said a statement issued on Saturday.
The program is continuing to serve families wishing to own property through Sakani’s mobile application and website. It also displays the beneficiaries’ national ID numbers on https://sakani-names.housing.sa/, and the electronic platform, which provides detailed information regarding the various housing options.
The Sakani program offers Saudi nationals access to land and residential housing across eight regions of the Kingdom through various financing solutions to enable families to own their first home, whether through prefabricated units, under-construction builds, or self-construction.
The ministry also reported that 42 prefabricated housing projects providing around 14,000 residential villas have so far been completed.
The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom since the start of the year reached 285,762, including 96,633 families that have already moved into their homes.
The program also announced that since the beginning of 2020, 61,552 under-construction residential units have been reserved.