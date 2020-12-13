You are here

Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts

Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts
World Heavyweight boxing champion Britain's Anthony Joshua, right, hits challenger Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev during their Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London on Dec. 12, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP)
Updated 13 December 2020
AP

  • It was Joshua’s first knockout since he last fought in Britain in September 2018
LONDON: By rediscovering the thrill of a brutal knockout, Anthony Joshua cleared the way to a shot at being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.
With a big right hand that sent Kubrat Pulev, a durable but one-dimensional Bulgarian, to the canvas for a third and final time, Joshua secured a dominant ninth-round win in his UK homecoming on Saturday to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.
It wasn’t long before the inevitable question was thrown at him: is WBC champion Tyson Fury next in what would be an all-British blockbuster to unify the four titles in boxing’s marquee division?
“Whoever has got the belt, I’d love to compete with them,” Joshua said. “If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury.”
If that felt a slightly non-committal response — and it was taken that way by Fury in a video message he released moments later — Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, left no room for debate.
“We know what we have to do starting from tomorrow: to make the Tyson Fury fight straightaway,” Hearn said, a big grin on his face.
“It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing.”
An agreement in principle has already been reached on a two-fight deal between the two Britons for 2021. It just needed Joshua to dispatch Pulev in the first defense of his titles since regaining them in a rematch Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia a year ago.
He did so in impressive fashion, mixing patience with his renowned power to subdue and then dismantle Pulev in front of the first crowd for a British boxing fight since the coronavirus outbreak. Only 1,000 spectators — a number that included boxing royalty in Floyd Mayweather — were allowed inside London’s Wembley Arena because of government restrictions on the amount of people allowed into sporting events, and they witnessed a one-sided fight.
After sizing up Pulev by taking a cautious approach in the opening two rounds, Joshua went on the attack in the third and made his 39-year-old opponent stumble with a right hook that saw Pulev stagger to the corner and turn his back, forcing an eight-count.
Pulev smiled at Joshua, but was soon sliding down the ropes and onto the canvas after a flurry of punches that ended with a fierce right uppercut by Joshua.
Pulev got up and showed resolve to stay in a fight he was always behind in, with Joshua intent on picking the right moment and not leave himself open.
Joshua always had the measure of Pulev, using the left jab and his longer reach to great effect and hurting Pulev with repeated uppercuts that quickly became his go-to punch.
It was the right uppercut that knocked Pulev down again near the end of the ninth round. The end was nigh for Pulev, who got up but walked right onto a huge right hand that sent him shuddering to the canvas.
The fight was stopped with two seconds to go in the round, Pulev was beaten for only the second time in his career after a 2014 stoppage by Wladimir Klitschko, and Joshua raised his right arm into the air to celebrate his 24th win in 25 fights since turning professional after winning Olympic gold in 2012.
It was Joshua’s first knockout since he last fought in Britain, against Alexander Povetkin in September 2018, and it was brutal power punch when it came.
The last heavyweight boxer to be undisputed champion was Lennox Lewis — another to fight under the British flag — in 1999.
Joshua was hardly forthcoming in calling out Fury in his post-fight comments, preferring instead to thank the crowd and the British people for their support in a tough year.
“Since I came into this game in 2013, I have been chasing all the belts,” Joshua said. “I have been dealing with mandatories. Of course I want the challenge — it’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belts.”
It was left to Fury to deliver the trash-talk in an expletive-laden video message he uploaded on Twitter, saying Joshua “went around the bushes” when asked if he wanted to the fight.
“I want the fight, I want the fight next,” said Fury, who was wearing a Christmas sweater for the occasion. “I’ll knock him out inside three rounds.”
Fury’s US promoter, Bob Arum, said he’d start Monday on working to put the fight together.
“It looks like the stage is set,” he tweeted, “for the biggest heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971.”

Topics: boxing Tyson Fury Anthony Joshu

Dull stalemate does little for Man Utd, City's title challenge

Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

  • The beleaguered United manager desperately needed an uplifting result in the Manchester derby to win back some support
LONDON: Manchester United failed to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a limp display in their 0-0 draw against Manchester City, while Miguel Almiron scored in 20 seconds as Newcastle beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Saturday.

Solskjaer faced calls for his sacking after United crashed out of the Champions League with a midweek defeat at Leipzig.

The beleaguered United manager desperately needed an uplifting result in the Manchester derby to win back some support.

But, with Paul Pogba restored to the starting lineup, United labored to a drab draw that left them in seventh place.

United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have only one win at Old Trafford in six Premier League games this term.

City weren’t much better than their bitter rivals and Pep Guardiola’s team are one place behind United in the table.

However, in contrast to United there is not yet any sense of crisis around City — who have kept six successive clean sheets in all competitions to equal a club record.

City should have been ahead in the first half when Gabriel Jesus shot over from Riyad Mahrez’s long pass.

The visitors’ best chance came when Kevin De Bruyne found Mahrez, whose shot was saved well by David De Gea before De Bruyne squandered the rebound.

United were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half when Kyle Walker kicked Marcus Rashford, only for the decision to be overruled by VAR as the forward had strayed offside in the buildup.

De Bruyne saw his goal-bound effort well blocked by United defender Harry Maguire and Rashford shot wide after a good break, but chances were at a premium in a dire encounter.

At St. James’ Park, Newcastle were playing for the first time since their match against Aston Villa was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

Newcastle took less than a minute to grab the lead when Almiron swept his shot past West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. West Brom drew level five minutes into the second half at St. James’ Park.

Matt Phillips delivered a low cross which was met by defender Darnell Furlong, who lashed an unstoppable low shot past Karl Darlow.

Newcastle clinched the points in the 82nd minute when Dwight Gayle met a superb cross by fellow substitute Jacob Murphy to head past Johnstone.

Newcastle’s second successive victory lifted the gloom from their virus issues, but struggling West Brom stay second bottom.

Anwar El Ghazi’s last-gasp penalty fired 10-man Aston Villa to a dramatic 1-0 win against Wolves.

Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the final minutes for two bookings after the Brazilian midfielder caught Daniel Podence with an elbow.

But Nelson Semedo’s stoppage-time foul on John McGinn triggered El Ghazi’s penalty before Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho was dismissed for a second yellow card just moments from full-time in a fractious local derby.

After two successive defeats, Villa will hope they are back on track with just their second win in six games.

Villa have won four of their five away league matches this season, while mid-table Wolves have only one win in their last five games.

Topics: Manchester United Manchester city english Premier League

