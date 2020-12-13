You are here

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 13 December 2020
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) Jabal Omar Development Co. reported net loss of $244.74 million for the first nine months of 2020.

2) Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co. started trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Dec. 10, 2020, with symbol 1832 and under the commercial and professional services.

3) Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.’s board of directors appointed Khaled Saud Al Hasan as an acting director general for three months, effective Dec. 10, 2020.

4) Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) terminated an agreement it signed last March to acquire 75 percent stake in Egypt-based Fingerprint Consultancy.

5) The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. (MEDGULF) obtained the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) approval for its planned SR100 million capital cut.

6) Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) obtained the approval of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on reducing the capital of Al Wedyan Real Estate Co., a subsidiary, from SR2.853 billion to SR100 million, through the cancellation of 275.3 million shares.

7) Brent crude on Friday declined 28 cents to reach $49.97 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 21 cents to reach $46.57/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange Saudi Arabia economy business

Alabbar steps down as Emaar chairman

  • The move is to comply with new regulatory requirements that the same person can serve as chairman or the board of directors and hold an executive position with a company
  • Jamal Bin Theniyah, previously vice chairman has been appointed as Alabbar’s replacement, with Ahmed Jawa named as new vice chairman
DUBAI: Mohamed Alabbar has stood down as chairman of Emaar Properties, but will continue to oversee the day-to-day running of the Dubai developer as managing director, according to a bourse statement. 

“It was resolved that H.E. Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Emaar, be devoted to the executive management matters and the day-to-day affairs of Emaar,” the company said in a statement to the Dubai stock market on Sunday.

The move is to comply with new regulatory requirements that the same person cannot serve as chairman of the board of directors and hold an executive position with a company.

Jamal Bin Theniyah, previously vice chairman has been appointed as Alabbar’s replacement, with Ahmed Jawa named as new vice chairman.

Last month, Emaar Properties, the developer behind iconic Dubai landmarks such as The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - the world's talelst building - reported revenue of $3.641 billion and net profit of $663.31 million for the first nine months of 2020.

“Looking to the future, I am cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year and I am confident that things will be in better shape across most sectors by summer 2021.

“Meanwhile, we continue to maintain our focus on meeting and exceeding our customer expectations, delivering long-term, sustainable results across our business units, and strengthening our organization and services for the future ahead,” Alabbar said in a press statement.

Topics: Emaar Mohamed Alabbar UAE United Arab Emirates

