7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) Jabal Omar Development Co. reported net loss of $244.74 million for the first nine months of 2020.

2) Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co. started trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Dec. 10, 2020, with symbol 1832 and under the commercial and professional services.

3) Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.’s board of directors appointed Khaled Saud Al Hasan as an acting director general for three months, effective Dec. 10, 2020.

4) Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) terminated an agreement it signed last March to acquire 75 percent stake in Egypt-based Fingerprint Consultancy.

5) The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. (MEDGULF) obtained the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) approval for its planned SR100 million capital cut.

6) Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) obtained the approval of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on reducing the capital of Al Wedyan Real Estate Co., a subsidiary, from SR2.853 billion to SR100 million, through the cancellation of 275.3 million shares.

7) Brent crude on Friday declined 28 cents to reach $49.97 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 21 cents to reach $46.57/bbl.

Powered by Argaam