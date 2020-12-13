You are here

  Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up

Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up

Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up
The two people were also sentenced to nine-year imprisonment, local media reported. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 13 December 2020
Argaam

  • Saudi Public Prosecution seized more than $7.46 million after an institution’s founder and an employee were convicted of commercial cover-up and money laundering
  • The two people were also sentenced to nine-year imprisonment, local media reported
The Saudi Public Prosecution seized more than $7.46 million after an institution’s founder and an employee were convicted of commercial cover-up and money laundering by Jeddah’s Penal Court.

The two people were also sentenced to nine-year imprisonment, local media reported, citing a source familiar with the matter at the Public Prosecution.

The sentence came after a complaint was filed by a local bank to the Saudi Arabia Financial Investigation Unit (SAFIU) about suspected money laundering by the bank account holder.

Investigations into the claim proved that the corporation owner and one employee were accused of money laundering and commercial concealment, the source added.

Saudi Arabia confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 202 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 44
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,048.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 139 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 359,888 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 3,291 remain active and 499 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 44, followed by Makkah with 33, the Eastern Province with 16, Asir recorded 14, and Madinah confirmed 11 cases.
The ministry also announced that 202 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 350,549.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 72 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.6 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

