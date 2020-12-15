6,500 trees planted in northeast Riyadh to promote greenery

RIYADH: The administration of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival, in association with the Green Horizons Association and Green Rumah Association, planted 6,500 trees throughout the festival’s venue.

It is the first phase of the administration’s efforts to boost greenery in northeast Riyadh. In addition to planting trees, 500,000 seeds were also scattered to further beautify the area. The planted trees included Accacia gerrardii, wild sidr and ghaf. These trees will prevent soil corrosion and are an important source of food source for many desert animals.

The festival administration had earlier planted more than 100 palm trees to take part in a campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The campaign was launched with several Saudi ministries tweeting tree emojis in a push to promote the planting of trees in the Kingdom.

Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites to tackle deforestation.

The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom.

Afforestation campaigns have been initiated since the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy.