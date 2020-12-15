6,500 trees planted in northeast Riyadh to promote greenery

You are here

Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites to tackle deforestation.
Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites to tackle deforestation. (SPA)
  • The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom
RIYADH: The administration of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival, in association with the Green Horizons Association and Green Rumah Association, planted 6,500 trees throughout the festival’s venue.
It is the first phase of the administration’s efforts to boost greenery in northeast Riyadh. In addition to planting trees, 500,000 seeds were also scattered to further beautify the area. The planted trees included Accacia gerrardii, wild sidr and ghaf. These trees will prevent soil corrosion and are an important source of food source for many desert animals.
The festival administration had earlier planted more than 100 palm trees to take part in a campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
The campaign was launched with several Saudi ministries tweeting tree emojis in a push to promote the planting of trees in the Kingdom.
Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites to tackle deforestation.
The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom.
Afforestation campaigns have been initiated since the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy.

 

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

  • The program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated more than SR6 billion for urban landscape improvement projects, said Ahmed Badhris, CEO of the Center for the Quality of Life Program.
He said the Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 attach huge importance to the improvement of the Kingdom’s urban landscape.
Khaled Al-Bakr, acting executive director for marketing and communication at the Quality of Life Program, said that the program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in.
The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and tourism.
There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents.
The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities.
 

