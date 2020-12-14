E-service to issue construction licenses launched in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs on Monday launched the “Baladi” online platform to serve those associated with the construction sector.

The platform offers 15 services including issuance of building permits, building occupancy certificate and issuance of survey decisions.

Through the service, the ministry seeks to streamline procedures in the construction sector and improve customer experience. The electronic municipal construction license services are provided in accordance with the Saudi Building Code.

The online platform will not only help reduce paperwork but it will also reduce the time spent on different official procedures.

The platform will be integrated with other relevant authorities to help interest people obtain construction licenses and other permits without any hassle. The unified electronic services also aim to standardize construction practices in Saudi Arabia and ensure international standards are maintained in the sector.