You are here

  • Home
  • E-service to issue construction licenses launched in Saudi Arabia

E-service to issue construction licenses launched in Saudi Arabia

E-service to issue construction licenses launched in Saudi Arabia
The online platform will reduce the time spent on different official procedures. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tb28

Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

E-service to issue construction licenses launched in Saudi Arabia

E-service to issue construction licenses launched in Saudi Arabia
  • The platform will be integrated with other relevant authorities to help interest people obtain construction licenses and other permits without any hassle
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs on Monday launched the “Baladi” online platform to serve those associated with the construction sector.
The platform offers 15 services including issuance of building permits, building occupancy certificate and issuance of survey decisions.
Through the service, the ministry seeks to streamline procedures in the construction sector and improve customer experience. The electronic municipal construction license services are provided in accordance with the Saudi Building Code.
The online platform will not only help reduce paperwork but it will also reduce the time spent on different official procedures.
The platform will be integrated with other relevant authorities to help interest people obtain construction licenses and other permits without any hassle. The unified electronic services also aim to standardize construction practices in Saudi Arabia and ensure international standards are maintained in the sector.

Topics: Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs

Related

Saudi Finance Ministry ramps up e-services
Business & Economy
Saudi Finance Ministry ramps up e-services
Saudi real estate fund performs more than 873,000 e-services
Saudi Arabia
Saudi real estate fund performs more than 873,000 e-services

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents. (SPA)
Updated 31 min 35 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
  • The program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in
Updated 31 min 35 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated more than SR6 billion for urban landscape improvement projects, said Ahmed Badhris, CEO of the Center for the Quality of Life Program.
He said the Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 attach huge importance to the improvement of the Kingdom’s urban landscape.
Khaled Al-Bakr, acting executive director for marketing and communication at the Quality of Life Program, said that the program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in.
The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and tourism.
There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents.
The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities.
 

Topics: Quality of Life Program Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Faisal Al-Fadl, Saudi Green Building Forum founder
Saudi Arabia
Faisal Al-Fadl, Saudi Green Building Forum founder

Latest updates

‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks
Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak
Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.