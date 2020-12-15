You are here

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM

Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after attending the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • The Indian trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and investment, and cooperation in various areas including defense, security, health and climate change
  • Johnson will invite India to join next year’s G7 summit, which Britain is hosting, as one of three guest countries, alongside South Korea and Australia
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India next month in his first major bilateral visit to another country since taking power last year, his office said Tuesday.
During the trip, Johnson will invite India to join next year’s G7 summit, which Britain is hosting, as one of three guest countries, alongside South Korea and Australia.
The Indian trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and investment, and cooperation in various areas including defense, security, health and climate change.
It will coincide with India’s annual Republic Day celebrations on January 26, will also come just weeks after the UK leaves the European Union single market on December 31, and as it seeks new trade deals post-Brexit.
“I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I have pledged to achieve,” Johnson said in a statement.
“As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet.”
Johnson’s visit follows an invitation from Modi, who last weekend took part in a climate summit hosted by London, and its announcement comes with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in India this week.
“What we recognize (are) the possibilities for a deeper trading relationship, the contours of our economy I think would allow that,” Raab told a joint New Delhi news conference with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.
“We will want to nudge our trade ministers along and see what we can achieve.”
Jaishankar said there was “a very serious intent” to intensify the two countries’ trade relationship. “We see the strategic case,” he told reporters.
Britain left the EU on January 31 and is in a standstill transition period where the bloc’s rules still apply until December 31, as it tries to secure a free-trade agreement.
But it has in recent months struck deals with a number of countries, including Japan and Singapore, as part of its post-Brexit “Global Britain” strategy.
“I think sometimes we have been too myopically focused just on Europe, whereas actually one of the advantages of leaving the transition period is that we will regain control over our ability to strike free trade deals with the rest of the world,” said Raab.
“And certainly if you look at India and the Indo-Pacific region and take a long-term view, that is where the growth opportunities will be.”
Johnson will be only the second British leader since India’s independence from Britain to attend the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi as guest of honor, after John Major in 1993.
His office highlighted the two countries’ burgeoning trade and investment relationship, which it said is worth £24 billion ($32 billion, 26 billion euros) annually and supports more than half a million jobs.
It noted their increased cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, with India’s large pharmaceutical sector supplying more than half of the world’s vaccines.
At least a billion doses of Britain’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are being manufactured at the Serum Institute in the western Indian city of Pune.
Meanwhile the UK has received 11 million face masks and 3 million packets of paracetamol from India during the pandemic, according to Downing Street.

Topics: Britain India Boris Johnson Narendra Modi

Over 570,000 Uighurs involved in China cotton coerced labor

Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Over 570,000 Uighurs involved in China cotton coerced labor

Over 570,000 Uighurs involved in China cotton coerced labor
  • Report is likely to heap more pressure on global brands such as Nike, Gap and Adidas, which have been accused of using Uighur forced labor in their textile supply chains
  • Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority laborers in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region are being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run scheme, a report has said.
The research published Monday by Washington-based think tank the Center for Global Policy is likely to heap more pressure on global brands such as Nike, Gap and Adidas, which have been accused of using Uighur forced labor in their textile supply chains.
Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people, which China has defended as vocational training centers to counter extremism.
The report — which referenced online government documents — said the total number involved in three majority-Uighur regions exceeds a 2018 estimate of 517,000 people forced to pick cotton as part of the scheme by hundreds of thousands.
Researchers warned of the “potentially drastic consequences” for global cotton supply chains, with Xinjiang producing more than 20 percent of the world’s cotton and around a fifth of the yarn used in the United States coming from the region.
The BBC reported that it had asked 30 major international brands if they intended to continue sourcing products from China as a result of the findings — of those that replied, only four said they had a strict policy of demanding that items sourced from anywhere in China do not use raw cotton from Xinjiang.
Beijing said that all detainees have “graduated” from the centers, but reports have suggested that many former inmates have been transferred to low-skilled manufacturing factory jobs, often linked to the camps.
But the think tank report said labor transfer scheme participants were heavily surveilled by police, with point-to-point transfers, “military-style management” and ideological training, citing government documents.
“It is clear that labor transfers for cotton-picking involve a very high risk of forced labor,” Adrian Zenz, who uncovered the documents, wrote in the report.
“Some minorities may exhibit a degree of consent in relation to this process, and they may benefit financially. However... it is impossible to define where coercion ends and where local consent may begin.”
The report also says there is a strong ideological incentive to enforce the scheme, as the boost in rural incomes allows officials to hit state-mandated poverty alleviation targets.
China has strongly denied allegations of forced labor involving Uighurs in Xinjiang and says training programs, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region.
When asked about the report on Tuesday, Beijing said workers “of all ethnicities in Xinjiang sign labor contracts with enterprises based on their own voluntary choice of occupation.”
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also attacked the report’s author Zenz, saying he was the “backbone of an anti-China research organization set up under the manipulation of the US intelligence agency, which mainly fabricates rumors against China and defames China.”
Earlier this month, the US banned imports of cotton produced by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a major paramilitary entity, which covers about a third of the crop produced in the entire region.
Another proposed bill banning all imports from Xinjiang has yet to pass the US Senate.

Topics: China Xinjiang Uighurs

