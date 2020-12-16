Saudi minster received by PM on Republic of Congo visit

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Al-Kattan, who is on a tour of seven African countries, called on Clement Mouamba, prime minister of the Republic of Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance them in all fields. They also reviewed different regional and international developments of common interest.
Earlier, the Saudi minister held a meeting with Raymond Mboulou, the country’s interior minister.
Al-Kattan had previously visited Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Madagascar.
Saudi Arabia places great importance on relations with African countries and peoples. Ties date back to the reign of the founder, King Abdul Aziz. Throughout 90 years, African countries have set up diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia.
These relations were deepened further during the reign of King Salman, so much so that he ordered that Saudi Arabia appoint a minister for African affairs to further strengthen these ties.
