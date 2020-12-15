8,084 more Saudi female employees register with transporation program

RIYADH: A total of 8,084 more Saudi female employees registered with the Human Resources Development Fund’s (Hadaf) Wusool program during November 2020.
Wusool is a transportation program for females that helps ease their daily commute.
The program aims to find solutions that reduce the burden of transportation costs for Saudi female workers in the private sector by providing them with subsidies from Hadaf for high-quality, safe and secure transportation services to and from the workplace, partnering with taxi companies through licensed smart apps.
It aims to increase the participation of women in the labor market and increase job stability.
Hadaf recently made amendments and updates to Wusool to ensure that the largest number of applicants benefitted from it. This comes as part of the fund’s support for women working in the private sector.
The fund recently raised the ceiling of financial support to SR1,100 ($293) per month for beneficiaries whose salaries range between SR6,001 and SR8,000.
Hadaf has also extended the support period for Saudi women employees registered with the transportation program to 24 months instead of 12 months.
The program covers 13 regions of the Kingdom. Women working in the private sector can register for the Wusool program by visiting http://wusool.sa.
