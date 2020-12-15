You are here

  • Home
  • 8,084 more Saudi female employees register with transporation program

8,084 more Saudi female employees register with transporation program

8,084 more Saudi female employees register with transporation program
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnvmx

Updated 16 December 2020
SPA

8,084 more Saudi female employees register with transporation program

8,084 more Saudi female employees register with transporation program
Updated 16 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: A total of 8,084 more Saudi female employees registered with the Human Resources Development Fund’s (Hadaf) Wusool program during November 2020.
Wusool is a transportation program for females that helps ease their daily commute.
The program aims to find solutions that reduce the burden of transportation costs for Saudi female workers in the private sector by providing them with subsidies from Hadaf for high-quality, safe and secure transportation services to and from the workplace, partnering with taxi companies through licensed smart apps.
It aims to increase the participation of women in the labor market and increase job stability.
Hadaf recently made amendments and updates to Wusool to ensure that the largest number of applicants benefitted from it. This comes as part of the fund’s support for women working in the private sector.
The fund recently raised the ceiling of financial support to SR1,100 ($293) per month for beneficiaries whose salaries range between SR6,001 and SR8,000.
Hadaf has also extended the support period for Saudi women employees registered with the transportation program to 24 months instead of 12 months.
The program covers 13 regions of the Kingdom. Women working in the private sector can register for the Wusool program by visiting http://wusool.sa.
 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, Misk Academy sign deal to train jobseekers
Turki Al-Jawini, GM of Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund
Saudi Arabia
Turki Al-Jawini, GM of Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund

Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry

Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Argaam

Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry

Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry
  • Performance indicators in Q3 2020 reflected a significant recovery in economic activity
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Argaam

The Saudi Ministry of Finance expects employment rates to normalize and the unemployment rate among Saudi citizens to fall amid expectations for gradual economic recovery in H2 2020 and early 2021.

Performance indicators in Q3 2020 reflected a significant recovery in economic activity, as the enterprise sector and consumers started to regain confidence.

Moreover, the private investment indicators showed that economic activity started to resume remarkably in Q3 2020, the ministry added.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Latest updates

Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry
Unemployment rate for Saudis to decline on gradual economic recovery in H2 2020, says ministry
EU delays some budget support to Ethiopia over Tigray conflict
EU delays some budget support to Ethiopia over Tigray conflict
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Gal Gadot ‘so honored’ to appear as Wonder Woman on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
Gal Gadot ‘so honored’ to appear as Wonder Woman on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.