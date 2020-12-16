You are here

  • Home
  • 10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
(Tadawul)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mu9h

Updated 16 December 2020
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 16 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) Seera Group Holding announced the completion of three hotels, which are set to open in 2021.

2) Almarai Co.’s board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for the fiscal year 2020, at SAR 1 per share, amounting to SAR 100 million.

3) Dallah Healthcare Co.’s board of directors recommended a 5% cash dividend, at SAR 0.5 per share, for the first half of FY2020.

4) Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) signed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Linde GMBH to set up a 50:50-owned joint venture (JV) to develop industrial gas projects across the Kingdom.

5) Sipchem’s board of directors recommended a 5% cash dividend at SAR 0.50 a share, totaling SAR 366.7 million, for FY2020.

6) Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co.’s (SAFCO) board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

7) Sipchem is planning to mothball the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) plant, owned by its affiliate, Sipchem Chemical Co., and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Film plant that is owned by affiliate firm, Saudi Specialized Products Co.

8) SAFCO temporarily halted operations at its SAFCO 4 plant due to a technical failure on Nov. 26.

9) Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) opened a new store in Khamis Mushait City.

10) Brent crude on Wednesday declined 6 cents to reach $50.70 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 4 cents to reach $47.58/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
Business & Economy
Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Abu Dhabi’s ADX signs MOU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Updated 16 December 2020
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s ADX signs MOU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Abu Dhabi’s ADX signs MOU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Updated 16 December 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s ADX securities market signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to foster co-operation between the two exchanges, the Abu Dhabi government media office said Wednesday on Twitter.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Tel Aviv Israel UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi starts COVID-19 vaccinations
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi starts COVID-19 vaccinations
Red Bull’s Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
Red Bull’s Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest updates

French model Cindy Bruna gushes over Azzedine Alaïa
French model Cindy Bruna gushes over Azzedine Alaïa
Kelly Clarkson champions Zuhair Murad on ‘The Voice’ finale
Kelly Clarkson champions Zuhair Murad on ‘The Voice’ finale
UK still plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on holiday gatherings
UK still plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on holiday gatherings
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives today: health minister
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives today: health minister
Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan ceasefire
Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan ceasefire

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.