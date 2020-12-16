You are here

UAE has attracted 50,000 Israeli tourists since Abraham Accord

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement to open diplomatic, trade and economic relations between the two countries. (Supplied)
Israel and the UAE signed an agreement to open diplomatic, trade and economic relations between the two countries. (Supplied)
While citizens and residents from the UAE can not visit Israel at the moment, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions, which require foreigners to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, the minster said she is aiming to attract 100,000 tourists a year from the UAE once restrictions are relaxed. (Supplied)
While citizens and residents from the UAE can not visit Israel at the moment, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions, which require foreigners to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, the minster said she is aiming to attract 100,000 tourists a year from the UAE once restrictions are relaxed. (Supplied)
Updated 17 December 2020
UAE has attracted 50,000 Israeli tourists since Abraham Accord

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement to open diplomatic, trade and economic relations between the two countries. (Supplied)
  Israelis will soon be able to travel to the UAE visa-free and this is likely to start from January next year
DUBAI: About 50,000 Israeli tourists have visited the UAE since the two countries signed the Abraham Accords normalization agreement on Sept. 15, the Israeli tourism minister said on Wednesday.

“We’re talking at the moment about roughly 50,000 Israelis all over the Emirates,” Israel’s Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said during a virtual press conference. “I would say that a lot of Israelis, they just went there . . . Israelis are very adventurous by nature,” she said.

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement to open diplomatic, trade and economic relations between the two countries. As part of the agreement the tourism minister said that Israelis would soon be able to travel to the UAE visa-free and this was likely to start from January next year.

While there are restrictions on foreign tourists entering Israel at the moment, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, the minster has ambitious UAE targets for the future.




Israel is aiming to attract 100,000 tourists a year from the UAE, Israel’s Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said. (Jonathan Haurstock)

“Our aim, with regards to tourists entering Israel, our hope is to get 100,000 a year from the Emirates when we will start operating,” she said.

The minister was talking during the first-ever UAE-Israel tourism forum hosted by officials from Israel’s Ministry of Tourism. The forum included more than 300 trade partners from the UAE and 100 partners from Israel.

“Tourism is key to building a lasting peace between countries, and Israel looks forward to welcoming travelers from the UAE. I am certain visitors from the Emirates and other countries will enjoy the unique blend of this new, and near, destination. Israel is where thousands of years of history meet modern-day life. It is the home of Tel Aviv and the StartUp Nation and of ancient Caesarea and the magnificent Dead Sea,” Farkash-Hacohen said in a press statement.

Many UAE airlines have already started flights to Israel. Flydubai currently operates 14 flights a week between Dubai and Tel Aviv, and Emirates and Etihad Airways are due to start direct flights in 2021. Israel’s Israir and El Al Airline currently operate flights to the UAE, and Arkia Airline will begin operations in January.

Topics: Israel UAE Abraham Accords

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia
  As the economy moved online, there was a 171% surge in digital businesses and opportunities
JEDDAH: The number of electronic or online stores in Saudi Arabia has increased 171 percent compared to last year as consumers embraced e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi said on Wednesday.

The minister said that the number of supermarkets that provided home delivery services in the Kingdom had increased from just three before the pandemic to 14 afterwards.

“During the pandemic, 36,447 e-shops were launched in the past nine months. The crisis has given rise to opportunity to entrepreneurs through delivery, storage units and shipment transportation,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday during a webinar to discuss the themes of the Kingdom’s 2021 budget and the lessons learned during 2020, the minister highlighted the flexibility of Saudi traders in the private sector, and how that helped to keep the supply chain afloat.

“The trading system transformed into electronic trade. In response, many traders shifted to supplying through electronic services to keep up with demand,” he said.

The Kingdom injected SR218 billion ($58.13 billion) into the private sector to help companies support their employees.

In return, the private sector cooperated with governmental entities to make sure services were maintained throughout the supply chain and to keep prices at a reasonable level.

One of the minister’s main concerns has been the effect of the pandemic on food reserves and the Kingdom’s reliance on imported produce.

The Kingdom imports much of its food sources, with 75 percent of the rice in the country coming from overseas.

“If for any reason during the pandemic this country had decided to not meet that supply, whether due to pricing or for safety measures, that created a high-risk situation,” he said.

The pandemic helped the ministry pinpoint these flaws and then create preventive measures to counter them, such as bringing in different suppliers or finding replacement sources.

The ministry has also set about combating those profiteering from the crisis and increasing prices. Inspectors completed 370,000 field inspections across the Kingdom and penalized more than 5,000 businesses “in order to protect the consumer.”

Topics: COVID-19 Online stores

