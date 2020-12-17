You are here

  • Home
  • 356 Saudi students win Bebras Mawhiba contest

356 Saudi students win Bebras Mawhiba contest

356 Saudi students win Bebras Mawhiba contest
Short Url

https://arab.news/cujm7

Updated 17 December 2020
SPA

356 Saudi students win Bebras Mawhiba contest

356 Saudi students win Bebras Mawhiba contest
Updated 17 December 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: A total of 356 male and female students won prizes for the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness’ (Mawhiba) Bebras challenge.
The contest, held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, is an international initiative that seeks to promote informatics and computational thinking among school students of all ages.
Participants are usually supervised by teachers who may integrate the Bebras challenge in their teaching activities.
The Kingdom launched the experimental version of the challenge in 2019 in which only 73 schools took part. However, this year more than 3,370 public, private and international schools participated in the contest.
According to results, 60 male and female students won gold, 108 students clinched silver medals and 189 won bronze.
The Bebras competitions are made of a set of short online problems called Bebras Tasks. The tasks are fun, engaging and based on problems that computer scientists often meet and enjoy solving.
Dr. Saud bin Said Al-Mathami, secretary-general of Mawhiba, urged parents of students to help nurture their talents. “Don’t get bored of their queries,” he said.
He said Bebras is one of the several tools Mawhiba is using to identify talented students.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, Saudi Education Ministry organize forum for talented students
Saudi Arabia
King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, Saudi Education Ministry organize forum for talented students
Mawhiba issues books for the giftedness
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba issues books for the giftedness

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
  • The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia ranked among the top ten countries in digital literacy in a report by the World Economic Forum, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The Kingdom joins other developed nations in the list of countries whose “active population possess sufficient digital skills,” including Singapore, Denmark, and Finland leading the pack.
The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report recognized the importance of digital transformation in the recovery of countries, particularly noting four factors including digital legal framework and the flexibility of work arrangements.
“The impact of the pandemic crisis should serve as a wake-up call for countries that need to embrace the digitalization process, incentivize companies to move towards digital business models, and invest in ICT development and digital skills,” the report said.

Topics: Digital Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum

Related

SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
Saudi Arabia
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

Latest updates

Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.