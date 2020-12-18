You are here

  • Home
  • Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless

Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless

Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless
Homeless man Kaspars Breidaks from Latvia poses for a portrait during an interview with the Associated Press in guest room of Berlin's biggest restaurant Hofbraeu Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AP

Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless

Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless
  • The restaurant quickly developed a concept to take in up to 150 homeless people in two shifts every day until the end of the winter
  • The spacious halls have proved perfectly suited to bring in the homeless and give them each plenty of space to avoid infections
Updated 40 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t made life on the streets of Berlin any easier for Kaspars Breidaks.
For three months, the 43-year-old Latvian has faced homeless shelters operating at reduced capacity so that people can be kept at a safe distance from one another. And with fewer Berliners going outdoors, it’s much harder to raise money by panhandling or collecting bottles to sell for recycling.
But on a chilly winter morning this week Breidaks found himself with a free hot meal and a place to warm up, after the German capital’s biggest restaurant, the Hofbraeu Berlin — itself closed down due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions — shifted gears to help the homeless.
“Other homeless people at the train station told me about this place,” Breidaks said, removing a furry black hat with long ear flaps as he sat on a bench in the warm, spacious beer hall near Berlin’s landmark Alexanderplatz square. “I came here for hot soup.”
It was a restaurant employee who volunteers at a shelter who proposed opening up the shuttered Bavarian-style beer hall — patterned after the famous Munich establishment of the same name — to the homeless.
It was a clear win-win proposition, said Hofbraeu manager Bjoern Schwarz. As well as helping out the homeless during tough times the city-funded project also gives needed work to employees — and provides the restaurant with welcome income.
In cooperation with the city and two welfare organizations, the restaurant quickly developed a concept to take in up to 150 homeless people in two shifts every day until the end of the winter, and started serving meals on Tuesday.
It’s only a small number compared with the 3,000 restaurant guests, primarily tourists, who would pack the establishment during good times. But the spacious halls have proved perfectly suited to bring in the homeless and give them each plenty of space to avoid infections.
“Normally, during Christmas time, we would have many groups here for Christmas parties and then we’d serve pork knuckles, half a duck or goose ... but not at the moment,” said Schwarz. “We’re still doing delivery, but obviously that’s only a drop in the bucket.”
In addition to serving food and non-alcoholic drinks and offering the warmth of indoors, the restaurant provides its bathrooms for the homeless to wash up, and the GEBEWO and Berlin Kaeltehilfe relief groups have workers on hand to provide counseling and new clothes, if needed.
For its new clientele, the restaurant opened a second-floor, wooden-decorated hall, and put up 40 long tables.
“We’ll offer them something different from the regular soup kitchen food — real dishes on porcelain plates, with different sides, we’ll try to offer Christmas-style dishes with lot of flavors,” Schwarz said.
Breidaks came to Germany three months ago looking for work. But he says a promised meat factory job never materialized and he ended up on the streets of Berlin begging for the money needed to replace a stolen passport and buy a bus ticket back home.
He’s one of an estimated 2,000 to 12,000 people who remain homeless in this city of 3.6 million, even after another 34,000 were put up in community shelters, hostels and apartments by social services and private welfare groups.
“The corona pandemic has seriously worsened the situation for homeless people, they live in very precarious conditions,” said Elke Breitenbach, the Berlin state government’s senator for social issues, whose department supports the restaurant-turned-shelter financially.
“They don’t have enough to eat and when it’s cold they must have places to warm up,” Breitenbach added.
On Thursday, the first shivering group that entered the Hofbraeu along with Breidaks were served either Thuringia-style bratwurst with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and onion sauce, or a vegetarian stew with potatoes, zucchini, bell pepper and carrots. For dessert there was apple strudel with vanilla sauce.
For Breidaks, that was more than he had expected after spending a night with sub-zero temperatures huddled up next to the walls of a big department store on Alexanderplatz.
“All I need is hot soup,” he said. “And, God willing, I will go back home in January.”

Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes

Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
AP

Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes

Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes
  • Fijian PM said that those confirmed dead were a 3-month-old baby and a man in his mid-40s
  • Authorities said the cyclone was weakening Friday as it moved southeast over some of Fiji’s outer islands
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
AP

SUVA, Fiji: A powerful cyclone hit Fiji overnight, killing at least two people and destroying dozens of homes in the Pacific island nation, authorities said Friday.
While Cyclone Yasa proved terrifying for those in its path, there was a sense of relief in other parts of the country that the devastation wasn’t as widespread as many had initially feared.
Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said in a video message that those confirmed dead were a 3-month-old baby and a man in his mid-40s.
“The dust is yet to settle,” Bainimarama said. “But we are likely looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”
He said the cyclone hit with wind gusts of up to 345 kilometers (214 miles) per hour.
FBC News reported the man who died was Ramesh Chand, a farmer who was sheltering from the cyclone in his home on the island of Vanua Levu when part of his house fell on him, also injuring his eldest son.
Richard Markham, the co-owner of KokoMana, a small company that makes chocolate on a farm on the island, said there were broken trees everywhere and the power was out.
“I went out this morning to visit some of our staff a mile from where I live. It was devastation,” he said. “The hillsides and the fields are strewn with ripped off roofing iron. It’s pretty shocking.”
The storm destroyed many homes on the island, which is Fiji’s second largest.
The eye of the storm moved through Vanua Levu from about 6 p.m. Thursday. It missed the capital city Suva and the major tourist hub of Nadi on Fiji’s largest island, Viti Levu.
Authorities said the cyclone was weakening Friday as it moved southeast over some of Fiji’s outer islands.
However, they warned of danger from flooding. Fiji’s government said that the Rewa River was rising, with rain continuing intermittently. The Rewa skirts Suva and runs through Nausori, where Suva’s airport is located.
Many had worried the storm could rival the destruction caused by Cyclone Winston, which killed 44 people and caused widespread damage when it hit in 2016.
The Fiji Times newspaper reported the cyclone had destroyed about 20 homes and a community hall in the village of Tiliva and that homes in other villages had also been damaged or destroyed.
Authorities had warned the cyclone would hit with sustained winds of up to 250 kph (155 mph). But by Friday, the cyclone’s winds had dropped to about half that speed.
The storm prompted more than 20,000 people to move into government evacuation centers. It also downed power lines, cut communications, and caused flash flooding and road closures.
Before the cyclone hit, authorities had imposed an overnight curfew throughout the nation and declared a state of natural disaster. They were imposing another curfew Friday night.
Located about one-third of the way from New Zealand to Hawaii, Fiji has a population of about 930,000.

Topics: cyclone Fiji

Related

Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone
World
Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone
Special Cyclone kills Yemeni fishermen in Somalia
Middle-East
Cyclone kills Yemeni fishermen in Somalia

Latest updates

Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless
GCC ambassadors meet in Kuwait ahead of 2021 Gulf Summit
GCC ambassadors meet in Kuwait ahead of 2021 Gulf Summit
Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes
Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes
Hungary to announce new measures to fight economic fallout from COVID-19
Hungary to announce new measures to fight economic fallout from COVID-19
Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.