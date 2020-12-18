Saudi Arabia’s Ithra interactive activities mark Arabic language day

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched a series of events and programs to mark World Arabic Language Day, celebrated every year on Dec.18.
Along with two days of events, Ithra will also publish a book, “The Mu’allaqat (Suspended Odes) for the Millennial Generation,” which will focus on 10 famous Arabic poems, exploring their literary history and tracing the individual poet’s life.
The 500-page book, which will appear in both Arabic and English, is a joint cultural project with Saudi Aramco’s Qafilah (Caravan) Magazine, announced on World Arab Language Day last year.
Explanations in the book will detail the Arab and international humanitarian aspects of the poems, and link the stories of the odes to world literature.
The book highlights the most important creative works in the history of Arab poetry for a new generation, preserving the works and celebrating the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of the Arabic language.
Readers can explore the culture and history of the Arabian Peninsula, and the lives of its inhabitants stretching back thousands of years.
Two days of events will feature interactive cultural and recreational programs and training courses aimed at different age groups, as well as a range of knowledge-based activities that highlight Arabic calligraphy in line with the Ministry of Culture’s “Year of the Arab Calligraphy” initiative.
The events are in line with Ithra’s vision in developing innovation in thought and culture, and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve social, cultural and cognitive development.
A “Qur’anic Calligraphy” course will also explore Arabic, Persian and Ottoman calligraphy.
Arabic calligraphy reached its peak after centuries of development, reflecting the extent to which Muslim artists focused on Qur’anic geometry and forms.
Participants in the course will learn the art of fine and balanced geometric lines for each character and form of Qur’anic art.
The program includes a live performance, the “Interactive Wall,” focusing on Arabic calligraphy designs. Visitors will be able to interact with the Arabic calligraphy artist’s presentation on the mural.
Visitors can also take part in the “Dots and Letters” competition, which tests cognitive ability by reading Arabic without points and vocalization, and putting points on the letters.
An interactive Arabic calligraphy session with calligraphers will also be offered. Children can enjoy storytelling events, namely “Kalila wa Demna.”
The center aims to enrich and offer qualitative initiatives and programs to all segments of society by creating distinct knowledge-based content and focusing on the importance of the role of the Arabic language.
Activities to promote the Arabic language include poetry evenings and 16 book-signing events.
Ithra’s library contains 51 columns engraved with verses by 51 Arab poets of different eras in various types of Arabic calligraphy.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra interactive activities mark Arabic language day
https://arab.news/m6hsj
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra interactive activities mark Arabic language day
- Arabic calligraphy reached its peak after centuries of development, reflecting the extent to which Muslim artists focused on Qur’anic geometry and forms
JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched a series of events and programs to mark World Arabic Language Day, celebrated every year on Dec.18.