Saudi Arabia's Ithra interactive activities mark Arabic language day
Ithra aims to enrich and offer qualitative initiatives and programs to all segments of society by creating distinct knowledge-based content. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
  Arabic calligraphy reached its peak after centuries of development, reflecting the extent to which Muslim artists focused on Qur'anic geometry and forms
JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched a series of events and programs to mark World Arabic Language Day, celebrated every year on Dec.18.
Along with two days of events, Ithra will also publish a book, “The Mu’allaqat (Suspended Odes) for the Millennial Generation,” which will focus on 10 famous Arabic poems, exploring their literary history and tracing the individual poet’s life.
The 500-page book, which will appear in both Arabic and English, is a joint cultural project with Saudi Aramco’s Qafilah (Caravan) Magazine, announced on World Arab Language Day last year.
Explanations in the book will detail the Arab and international humanitarian aspects of the poems, and link the stories of the odes to world literature.
The book highlights the most important creative works in the history of Arab poetry for a new generation, preserving the works and celebrating the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of the Arabic language.
Readers can explore the culture and history of the Arabian Peninsula, and the lives of its inhabitants stretching back thousands of years.
Two days of events will feature interactive cultural and recreational programs and training courses aimed at different age groups, as well as a range of knowledge-based activities that highlight Arabic calligraphy in line with the Ministry of Culture’s “Year of the Arab Calligraphy” initiative.
The events are in line with Ithra’s vision in developing innovation in thought and culture, and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve social, cultural and cognitive development.
A “Qur’anic Calligraphy” course will also explore Arabic, Persian and Ottoman calligraphy.
Arabic calligraphy reached its peak after centuries of development, reflecting the extent to which Muslim artists focused on Qur’anic geometry and forms.
Participants in the course will learn the art of fine and balanced geometric lines for each character and form of Qur’anic art.
The program includes a live performance, the “Interactive Wall,” focusing on Arabic calligraphy designs. Visitors will be able to interact with the Arabic calligraphy artist’s presentation on the mural.
Visitors can also take part in the “Dots and Letters” competition, which tests cognitive ability by reading Arabic without points and vocalization, and putting points on the letters.
An interactive Arabic calligraphy session with calligraphers will also be offered. Children can enjoy storytelling events, namely “Kalila wa Demna.”
The center aims to enrich and offer qualitative initiatives and programs to all segments of society by creating distinct knowledge-based content and focusing on the importance of the role of the Arabic language.
Activities to promote the Arabic language include poetry evenings and 16 book-signing events.
Ithra’s library contains 51 columns engraved with verses by 51 Arab poets of different eras in various types of Arabic calligraphy.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted more than 10.57 million PCR tests, with 42,448 carried out in the past 24 hours. (AP)
  • More than 300,000 people were registered to receive jabs as of Friday evening
  • We rely on community awareness, which has played a major role in dealing with the virus since its first stages. Saudis and expats committed very well, and we hope that this awareness continues with them getting the vaccine on time
JEDDAH: More than 60 percent of Saudis and expats have shown an interest in taking the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, a government health official said on Friday.

“Surveys confirm that more than 60 percent of Saudis and expats wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and consider it as the ideal solution to put an end to the new coronavirus pandemic crisis,” Assistant Deputy Minister for Preventative Medicine Dr. Abdullah Asiri said in an interview with Al Arabiya.
“We rely on community awareness, which has played a major role in dealing with the virus since its first stages. Saudis and expats committed very well, and we hope that this awareness continues with them getting the vaccine on time.”
More than 300,000 people were registered to be vaccinated as of Friday evening, according to the Ministry of Health.
“The signs are promising, as public poll opinions indicated that between 60 and 70 percent of people got tired of the pandemic and wish to receive the vaccine and, consequently, they are interested in a safe and efficient vaccine, which is the ideal solution.”
He said the vaccine would be given through one inoculation center in Riyadh, which currently includes 550 clinics, more than 600 beds and employs more than 100 health practitioners.
It was normal for there to be some resistance to a vaccine, said Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. “Resisting vaccinations is a historical thing. For example, we remember the smallpox vaccine and how it faced resistance in the beginning and the various rumors about it containing cow genes and so on. But now, thankfully, the vaccine helped get rid of the disease completely. Vaccines saved humanity.”
The ministry plans to establish vaccination centers in other cities and governorates, so that tens of thousands of vaccinations can be administered daily.
Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,101.
There were 174 new cases reported, increasing the total number of infections to 360,573. There are 3,016 active cases, 436 of whom are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 47 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, there were 36 in Makkah, and 28 in Madinah.
There have been a further 208 recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 351,573.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted more than 10.57 million PCR tests, with 42,448 carried out in the past 24 hours.

