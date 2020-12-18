Shelter aid provided to Sudan flood victims

KHARTOUM: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been distributing shelter aid to those affected by flooding in Meroe, Sudan.
The aid package includes 136 tents, 883 blankets, and 272 rugs aimed at benefiting 3,750 people.
Separately, KSrelief launched a winter clothing project in Lebanon to support Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian families.
The launch ceremony was attended by Saud Al-Enezi, adviser at the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon, Fahad Al-Qannas, director of KSrelief’s office in Beirut, and local officials.
The project will involve the distribution of 18,088 winter bags containing jackets, sweaters, and hats, in addition to 36,176 blankets and other aid to cover families’ needs during winter.
