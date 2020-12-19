Ulsan of South Korea win Asian Champions League title

You are here

Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League finals football match between Iran's Persepolis and Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on December 19, 2020 at the Al-Janoub Stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Wakrah. (AFP)
Ulsan Hyundai Motors won the Asian Champions League for the second time in their history on Saturday after beating Iran’s Persepolis. (AFC: the-afc.com)
Updated 19 December 2020
AFP

  • Persepolis missed out on the Asian crown for the second time in three years
Updated 19 December 2020
AFP

AL-JANOUB STADIUM, Qatar: Ulsan Hyundai Motors won the Asian Champions League for the second time in their history on Saturday after a Junior Negrao double gave them a 2-1 victory over Iran’s Persepolis.

The South Korean club also achieved the feat in record fashion, winning their ninth consecutive match in the tournament to match their winning streak of 2012 when they won the title for the first time.

But this time they were even more emphatic, scoring at least two goals in each match on their way to the title, an unprecedented achievement in the tournament.

Persepolis missed out on the Asian crown for the second time in three years, having lost to Japan's Kashima Antlers in the final in 2018.

This was the fifth time in history that a team from Iran had fallen at the final hurdle of Asia's premier tournament, thus extending the country's title drought on the continental club scene.

Topics: football soccer AFC AFC Champions League Ulsan Hyundai Motors Iran South Korea

Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
  • The cup final was the culmination of the opening WFL season, the first league of its kind in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process.

The cup final was the culmination of the opening WFL season, the first league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, which started on Nov. 17 with 24 teams from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam taking part in a city qualification round before the semifinals and final.

The “final four” saw Challenge Riyadh beat Eastern Flames in the first semifinal, with Jeddah Eagles defeating The Storm in the other before the Riyadh team saw off their Jeddah rivals in the final.

The Sports for All Federation (SFA) President, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, and Managing Director, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, along with other SFA dignitaries, were on hand to present the cup to the winning team.

“The Sports for All Federation, with the strong support of our Minister of Sports, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, was proud to award the first-ever winners of the Women’s Football League,” Prince Khaled said.

“This landmark moment in our country’s community-level sports history would not have been possible without the vision and forward trajectory laid out for us by His Majesty King Salman, and HRH the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

“The determination that our WFL players showed was matched only by the coaches, referees and on-group support team. I congratulate you all on living up to the high standard that His Majesty and His Royal Highness have set for us; today you have made Saudi Arabia proud,” he added.

The WFL is part of the SFA’s initiatives to encourage female sports participation, and with a view to developing and enhancing infrastructure for women in sports.

A team of coaches was assigned to the league’s newly formed teams, comprising four international coaches and four local coaches. Twelve of Asia’s leading female elite referees were flown to the Kingdom to referee all WFL matches, with training provided for a further 40 Saudi junior female referees.

The second season of the WFL will kick off in 2021.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Football Federation Women's Football WFL

