Arab housing ministers to meet online
Venues for future conferences will be discussed during the meeting.
Updated 21 December 2020
SPA

  • The conference will discuss strategies to develop slums and measures to limit their spread in the Arab world
CAIRO: The Council of Arab Housing and Construction Ministers will hold an online meeting on Monday.
The meeting, to be chaired by Tunisia, will discuss the agenda of the Sixth Arab Housing Conference to be help on Dec.22-23. The conference will discuss strategies to develop slums and measures to limit their spread in the Arab world.
Venues for future conferences will also be discussed during the meeting.
The virtual meeting will also review the progress of the website of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction. The ministers will also discuss the development of a training program for the website’s coordinators to raise their capabilities to effectively handle the website and its content.

Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad

  • A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the extremist attack targeting the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, state news agency, SPA reported on Monday citing foreign ministry.
The ministry said it supports Iraq and stands by its side in the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, maintain its sovereignty, and protect the lives of its citizens and residents.
A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

