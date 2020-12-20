Arab housing ministers to meet online

CAIRO: The Council of Arab Housing and Construction Ministers will hold an online meeting on Monday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Tunisia, will discuss the agenda of the Sixth Arab Housing Conference to be help on Dec.22-23. The conference will discuss strategies to develop slums and measures to limit their spread in the Arab world.

Venues for future conferences will also be discussed during the meeting.

The virtual meeting will also review the progress of the website of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction. The ministers will also discuss the development of a training program for the website’s coordinators to raise their capabilities to effectively handle the website and its content.