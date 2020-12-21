Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad

Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,131.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 168 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 361,178 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,958 remain active and 410 in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (168) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (211) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (352,089) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/eUZggRvS7g — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 21, 2020

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 45, followed by the capital Riyadh with 31, the Eastern Province with 25, Al-Baha recorded 15, and Asir confirmed 14 cases.

The ministry also announcaed that 211 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 352,089.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 77 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.69 million.