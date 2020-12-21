Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the extremist attack targeting the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, state news agency, SPA reported on Monday citing foreign ministry.
The ministry said it supports Iraq and stands by its side in the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, maintain its sovereignty, and protect the lives of its citizens and residents.
A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
