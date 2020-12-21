Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad

You are here

The ministry said it supports Iraq and stands by its side in the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, maintain its sovereignty, and protect the lives of its citizens and residents. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 December 2020
  • A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the extremist attack targeting the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, state news agency, SPA reported on Monday citing foreign ministry.
The ministry said it supports Iraq and stands by its side in the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, maintain its sovereignty, and protect the lives of its citizens and residents.
A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 211 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 45
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,131.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 168 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 361,178 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,958 remain active and 410 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 45, followed by the capital Riyadh with 31, the Eastern Province with 25, Al-Baha recorded 15, and Asir confirmed 14 cases.
The ministry also announcaed that 211 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 352,089.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 77 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.69 million.

 

