You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Investing in art and culture in times of crisis

Startup of the Week: Investing in art and culture in times of crisis

Startup of the Week: Investing in art and culture in times of crisis
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/csknd

Updated 22 December 2020
Ruba Obaid

Startup of the Week: Investing in art and culture in times of crisis

Startup of the Week: Investing in art and culture in times of crisis
  • Saggaf currently sells her products on Instagram and delivers them to all regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 December 2020
Ruba Obaid

The coronavirus pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for businesses around the world, but it has also accelerated the growth of ecommerce as people increasingly rely on online services.
Saudi interior designer Abrar Saggaf (@Abrarsaggaf) launched her brand Shaqmata in July at the peak of the outbreak in the Kingdom.
But, rather than get bogged down by the economic conditions thrown up by the pandemic, Saggaf decided to challenge herself with something new.
“I asked myself a question: Why would one limit themselves to one specialty, career, and source of income when they can invest in their talents and explore many potential opportunities?” she told Arab News. “I opened my drawer and found that I had many drawings which I collected over the years, and they resembled our local culture and I decided to convert my art style into products.”
Shaqmata (@shaqmata), which means scribbles in Arabic, turns Saggaf’s art into everyday products.
For years she had been encouraged by friends on social media to make decorative items like rugs and pillows out of her drawings that were the product of her stress-relief strategy — doodling.
Saggaf began with bags and has launched three designs since July. The designs are based on three different characters she created to resemble a certain culture.
She is also working on launching a new product — a modern abaya or light jacket — within a month.
What sets Shaqmata apart from other brands are its reasonable price point, as well as its quality and sophisticated design.
“Each character of our products has a name, a birth date, and a story. The more you give depth to your product the more people can connect with it,” she added. “At the beginning people used to order the products by design, now they know the designs by their names.”
Shaqmata targets a wide audience. Anyone interested in something unique and special that has a story — but is also practical — is a potential customer for Saggaf.
“Also, those interested in creative local brands and culture and art enthusiasts.”
Her 10 years of interior design experience, together with her passion for art, helped to grow her business in a few months.
“Although this is a completely new experience for me, my long experience in interior design helped me understand how to satisfy the needs of the targeted audience.”
She encouraged young people to seize opportunities and dare to take the first step toward their dream projects. “If people try to explore themselves, everyone will be able to find a hidden talent inside that’s worthy of their attention and investment.”
Saggaf currently sells her products on Instagram and delivers them to all regions of Saudi Arabia. But they will soon be available at two concept stores in Jeddah and will become available in Riyadh and Alkhobar as well.
She also wanted to offer her products to a wider audience worldwide, with her brand functioning as a platform for creative artists with similar interests to contribute to it.
“My goals are limitless. I want to take this project to grow as big as possible, reaching customers all over the world.”

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Helping people achieve their health goals with the help of science photos
Food & Health
Startup of the Week: Helping people achieve their health goals with the help of science
Startup of the Week: Baking creatively with a touch of art
Food & Health
Startup of the Week: Baking creatively with a touch of art

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations

Updated 21 December 2020
Rawaa Talass

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations
Updated 21 December 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: When it comes to decorating Christmas trees, one of the quirkiest types of tree ornament comes in the shape of famed world monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben or the Statue of Liberty. However, one Lebanese architect is giving this staple of the festive season a regional touch by crafting painted metal ornaments of the traditional buildings that line the streets of Beirut.

A university professor and specialist in architectural restoration, Ramzi Abu Fadel has long had a passion for Lebanon’s multicultural architectural landscape. “Every country has its own heritage,” he told Arab News. “In Beirut, the architecture is very special. Because we are on the Mediterranean Sea and open to trade, we were influenced by many neighboring civilizations, whether Islamic or European. We adapt and we develop.”

Abu Fadel said that the ornaments had proved popular and so far about 2,000 of them had been sold. (Supplied)

In the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 4 explosion, thousands of buildings were severely damaged; among them are more than 600 historic buildings that are in a vulnerable condition, according to UNESCO. “We were all heartbroken; you cannot not cry,” says Abu Fadel, “I wanted to help with what I know best.”

Inspired by the architecture of the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods, which were particularly severely impacted, he initially designed a line of delicate candle houses, featuring, for instance, triple arches — an iconic element of Lebanese architecture that has a history of Italian origin. All profits from this project went directly to the Beirut Heritage Initiative, which is rehabilitating damaged buildings constructed between 1860 and 1930.

Ramzi Abu Fadel was inspired by the architecture of the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods. (Supplied)

As Christmas approached, Abu Fadel set out to locally produce carved ornaments painted in red and white and hand-finished by people with disabilities. “It’s a sad Christmas in Lebanon. So I thought that this initiative will allow people to show their love for Beirut by decorating their trees with these ornaments,” he said.

Abu Fadel said that the ornaments had proved popular and so far about 2,000 of them had been sold. Proceeds will once again benefit the initiative Abu Fadel is committed to.

“People like the product and at the same time they like that they are helping rebuild Beirut,” he said.

Topics: Christmas trees Ramzi Abu Fadel

Latest updates

Vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia
Vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia
King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges
King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges
Departing UN peace envoy issues stark warning about plight of Palestinian people
Departing UN peace envoy issues stark warning about plight of Palestinian people
House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure
Kuwait’s Agility signs contract to operate Egypt’s Gosoor Project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.