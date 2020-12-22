Startup of the Week: Investing in art and culture in times of crisis

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations

DUBAI: When it comes to decorating Christmas trees, one of the quirkiest types of tree ornament comes in the shape of famed world monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben or the Statue of Liberty. However, one Lebanese architect is giving this staple of the festive season a regional touch by crafting painted metal ornaments of the traditional buildings that line the streets of Beirut.

A university professor and specialist in architectural restoration, Ramzi Abu Fadel has long had a passion for Lebanon’s multicultural architectural landscape. “Every country has its own heritage,” he told Arab News. “In Beirut, the architecture is very special. Because we are on the Mediterranean Sea and open to trade, we were influenced by many neighboring civilizations, whether Islamic or European. We adapt and we develop.”

Abu Fadel said that the ornaments had proved popular and so far about 2,000 of them had been sold. (Supplied)

In the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 4 explosion, thousands of buildings were severely damaged; among them are more than 600 historic buildings that are in a vulnerable condition, according to UNESCO. “We were all heartbroken; you cannot not cry,” says Abu Fadel, “I wanted to help with what I know best.”

Inspired by the architecture of the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods, which were particularly severely impacted, he initially designed a line of delicate candle houses, featuring, for instance, triple arches — an iconic element of Lebanese architecture that has a history of Italian origin. All profits from this project went directly to the Beirut Heritage Initiative, which is rehabilitating damaged buildings constructed between 1860 and 1930.

Ramzi Abu Fadel was inspired by the architecture of the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods. (Supplied)

As Christmas approached, Abu Fadel set out to locally produce carved ornaments painted in red and white and hand-finished by people with disabilities. “It’s a sad Christmas in Lebanon. So I thought that this initiative will allow people to show their love for Beirut by decorating their trees with these ornaments,” he said.

Abu Fadel said that the ornaments had proved popular and so far about 2,000 of them had been sold. Proceeds will once again benefit the initiative Abu Fadel is committed to.

“People like the product and at the same time they like that they are helping rebuild Beirut,” he said.