9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Vodafone Group ended talks with Saudi Telecom Co. on selling 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 min 6 sec ago
Argaam

  • Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders approved, on Dec. 20, a 65.4 percent capital cut to SR61.63 million ($16.43 million) from SR178.16 million.

2) Al Rajhi REIT Fund signed, on Dec. 20, a SR254.5 million Shariah-compliant loan facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

3) Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. partially redeemed SR141.7 million worth of sukuk, representing 3.78 percent of the sukuk’s original face value (scheduled semi-annually).

4) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) rights trading period ended Dec. 21, 2020.

5) Vodafone Group ended talks with Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) on selling 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

6) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed a fine of SR10 million on stc Group, on violating Article 5 of the competition law.

7) National Company for Learning & Education (NCLE) shareholders are set to vote, on Jan. 13, on an 8 percent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2019/2020 ended Aug. 31, 2020, at SR0.8 per share.

8) Saudi Aramco Development Co., a subsidiary of oil giant Aramco, and Cognite signed an agreement to establish a joint venture as part of their strategic digitalization partnership.

9) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.36 to reach $47.74/bbl.

Topics: Markets Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market

  • Dubai’s real estate glut triggered a decrease in housing unit prices by more than 30 percent since 2014
One of Dubai’s largest real estate developers said that 2021 would be another year full of challenges for the emirate’s real estate market. He also warned against companies oversupplying the market, which is already suffering from a supply glut, with new products.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Hussain Sajwani, chairman of Damac Properties, hoped that “real estate developers will not flood the market with new housing units just because a modest improvement was recorded.”

“This is where the threat lies. I hope that major real estate developers will not introduce additional supply to the market just to sell a few hundred residential villas or apartments,” he added.

Dubai’s real estate glut triggered a decrease in housing unit prices by more than 30 percent since 2014, which pushed the government to form the Higher Committee of Real Estate to manage the sector’s supply and demand.

It seems that many real estate developers have recently started to accept the idea of halting the launch of new projects. After resisting calls to stop building for a long time, Mohammed Alabbar, the chairman of Dubai’s largest real estate developer Emaar Properties, announced, at the beginning of December, that his company has temporarily stopped the construction of new projects.

Damac’s chairman pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stop building “whether they like it or not”. This comes in addition to them realizing that the market is suffering from an oversupply.

Sajwani stressed that his company is “very cautious” and will not be introducing new products. “We also do not intend to expand our operations because moving forward, the picture does not seem rosy at all.”

Damac Properties’ stock prices had increased by 14.3 percent on Sunday at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), after disclosing to DFM’s management that it will be looking into a potential acquisition deal next Wednesday, without providing any additional details in this regard. The company then clarified, before the end of the trading session, that the intended acquisition includes increasing its current share in London’s “Nine Elms” project.

Topics: property real estate Dubai UAE Damac Properties

