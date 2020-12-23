Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh

You are here

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir holds a meeting with Dutch Ambassador Janet Alberda at his office in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir holds a meeting with Dutch Ambassador Janet Alberda at his office in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Janet Alberda, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at his office in Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance them. The two sides also discussed issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have a long history of good relations, which can be traced back to the 17th century.
They were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah, which was eventually upgraded to an embassy and moved to Riyadh in 1985.
Dutch exports to the Kingdom include agricultural products and food, among other items while the main imports from Saudi Arabia are plastic, oil, and petrochemicals.
Al-Jubeir also held a separate meeting with Mauritius Ambassador Shaukat Ali Soudhan. They discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Sami Saeed Al-Mudarra has been the chief officer of epidemiology, surveillance, and preparedness at the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control since May 2019.
He gained his MBBS professional medicine and surgery degrees from King Khalid University’s (KKU) college of medicine in 2000 and completed a diploma in field epidemiology in 2010 at the medicine college of King Saud University. In 2016, he obtained a Ph.D. in medicine, specializing in epidemiology and public health, from the University of Leeds, in the UK.
He began his career at KKU’s clinical pharmacology department in 2001 and three years later moved to the children’s hospital at King Fahd Medical City (KFMC).
From October 2006 to September 2008, Al-Mudarra worked in the departments of pediatrics and quality assurance at King Salman Hospital and between 2008 and 2011 was employed on the field epidemiology training program (FETP).
The program was launched by the Ministry of Health and tailored to support the preventive medicine divisions with qualified Saudi professionals in the field of epidemics detection and control.
In 2016, Al-Mudarra was appointed deputy supervisor of the FETP and head of the academic affairs department, and 16 months later became the program’s general supervisor. He also worked as a Ph.D. postgraduate in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Leeds’ school of medicine from October 2011 to April 2016.
He has been an acting board member of the Saudi Board of Preventive Medicine since January 2018 and has presented several abstracts in medical conferences, such as the congress meetings of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona and London in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
With many specialty-related publications and memberships, Al-Mudarra is a current member of nine national committees (scientific and executive) dealing with the prevention and control of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

