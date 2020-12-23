Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh

RIYADH: Janet Alberda, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at his office in Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance them. The two sides also discussed issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have a long history of good relations, which can be traced back to the 17th century.
They were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah, which was eventually upgraded to an embassy and moved to Riyadh in 1985.
Dutch exports to the Kingdom include agricultural products and food, among other items while the main imports from Saudi Arabia are plastic, oil, and petrochemicals.
Al-Jubeir also held a separate meeting with Mauritius Ambassador Shaukat Ali Soudhan. They discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.
