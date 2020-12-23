You are here

Saudi Arabia's giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights

Saudi Arabia's giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights
SPA

Saudi Arabia's giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights

Saudi Arabia's giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) joining the National Network of Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISC).
The TISC enables innovators to protect and manage their intellectual property rights.
The deputy secretary-general of Mawhiba, Basil Al-Sadhan, said the foundation seeks to create an environment that motivates talent and encourages the youth to pursue their passion for science and become future leaders.
Al-Sadhan said Mawhiba found the TISC initiative launched by the SAIP helpful in achieving its core mission.
“TISC allows Mawhiba to access and employ technical and scientific expertise, provide assistance in searching and analyzing intellectual and technical property databases and obtain information on patents.”
By signing the deal, Mawhiba has become one of the 26 entities that are part of SAIP’s national network.
SAIP aims to organize, support, sponsor, protect and promote intellectual property in the Kingdom in accordance with global best practices.
Al-Sadhan said by joining the network Mawhiba has now gained access to other support services that suit the needs of its students and employees.
“The most important of these services is providing guidance on intellectual property rights such as the use of patents, industrial designs, trademarks, and copyrights,” he said.
SAIP Vice President Sami Al-Sudais welcomed Mawhiba aboard TISC, which enables users to acquire the technical skills needed to search intellectual property databases.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Saudi Arabia

Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh

Updated 49 min 40 sec ago
SPA

Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh

Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh
Updated 49 min 40 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Janet Alberda, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at his office in Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance them. The two sides also discussed issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have a long history of good relations, which can be traced back to the 17th century.
They were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah, which was eventually upgraded to an embassy and moved to Riyadh in 1985.
Dutch exports to the Kingdom include agricultural products and food, among other items while the main imports from Saudi Arabia are plastic, oil, and petrochemicals.
Al-Jubeir also held a separate meeting with Mauritius Ambassador Shaukat Ali Soudhan. They discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

