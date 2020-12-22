Ministerial meeting seeks decent housing solutions in Arab world

TUNIS: Saudi Arabia took part in a meeting of Arab housing ministers on Tuesday that discussed plans to ensure sustainable housing solutions in the Arab world.
The two-day conference of the Council of Arab Housing and Construction Ministers, with Tunisia in the chair, discussed the overall housing situation in the Arab world particularly the need to develop slums to ensure a decent lifestyle for all inhabitants of the region.
Tunisian Housing Minister Kamal Doukh said the conference represents an opportunity to exchange views and share experiences to overcome a common issue.
Arab League Assistant Secretary-General, who spoke on behalf of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urged all member states to develop strategies to reduce random construction in the urban centers and provide their respective citizens with decent and affordable housing solutions.
The conference aims to assess the situation of informal or unregulated settlements in the urban areas and discuss ways to ensure their development using joint resources.
Venues for future conferences will also be discussed during the meeting.
