You are here

  • Home
  • Ministerial meeting seeks decent housing solutions in Arab world

Ministerial meeting seeks decent housing solutions in Arab world

The conference aims to assess the situation of informal or unregulated settlements in the urban areas and discuss ways to ensure their development using joint resources. (SPA)
The conference aims to assess the situation of informal or unregulated settlements in the urban areas and discuss ways to ensure their development using joint resources. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8we3b

Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Ministerial meeting seeks decent housing solutions in Arab world

Ministerial meeting seeks decent housing solutions in Arab world
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

TUNIS: Saudi Arabia took part in a meeting of Arab housing ministers on Tuesday that discussed plans to ensure sustainable housing solutions in the Arab world.
The two-day conference of the Council of Arab Housing and Construction Ministers, with Tunisia in the chair, discussed the overall housing situation in the Arab world particularly the need to develop slums to ensure a decent lifestyle for all inhabitants of the region.
Tunisian Housing Minister Kamal Doukh said the conference represents an opportunity to exchange views and share experiences to overcome a common issue.
Arab League Assistant Secretary-General, who spoke on behalf of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urged all member states to develop strategies to reduce random construction in the urban centers and provide their respective citizens with decent and affordable housing solutions.
The conference aims to assess the situation of informal or unregulated settlements in the urban areas and discuss ways to ensure their development using joint resources.
Venues for future conferences will also be discussed during the meeting.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi housing

Related

Arab housing ministers to meet online
Saudi Arabia
Arab housing ministers to meet online
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched

Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
SPA

Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched

Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched
Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Archives and Records (NCAR) on Tuesday launched the first issue of its “Journal of Document Studies.”

It is a peer-reviewed scientific journal to be published biannually. Through the publication of the journal, the center aims to promote research in the field of archiving and help researchers exchange ideas.

The center seeks to transform this journal into an intellectual platform for all researchers working in the fields of documentation and archiving.

The digital version of the magazine can also be accessed on the center’s website via the link https://www.ncar.gov.sa.

The center welcomes inputs to improve the journal. The NCAR is responsible for devising a legal framework governing documentation and archiving in the Kingdom. It coordinates with different government agencies in this regard.

The center also exchanges information with national documentation and archives centers in the world to keep up with the latest trends in the field.

It is mainly responsible for collecting, coding, arching and maintaining archival materials and conduct research in the field.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives
King Salman chairs 50th board meeting of King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives
Saudi Arabia
King Salman chairs 50th board meeting of King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives

Latest updates

Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to unity and ‘common goals’ of GCC states
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to unity and ‘common goals’ of GCC states
Vaccine ‘shows no unexpected side effects’: Saudi health official
Saudi Arabia's giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights
Jeddah streets and bridges embellished with Arabic calligraphy
Jeddah streets and bridges embellished with Arabic calligraphy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.