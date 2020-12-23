Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Archives and Records (NCAR) on Tuesday launched the first issue of its “Journal of Document Studies.”

It is a peer-reviewed scientific journal to be published biannually. Through the publication of the journal, the center aims to promote research in the field of archiving and help researchers exchange ideas.

The center seeks to transform this journal into an intellectual platform for all researchers working in the fields of documentation and archiving.

The digital version of the magazine can also be accessed on the center’s website via the link https://www.ncar.gov.sa.

The center welcomes inputs to improve the journal. The NCAR is responsible for devising a legal framework governing documentation and archiving in the Kingdom. It coordinates with different government agencies in this regard.

The center also exchanges information with national documentation and archives centers in the world to keep up with the latest trends in the field.

It is mainly responsible for collecting, coding, arching and maintaining archival materials and conduct research in the field.