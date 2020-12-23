Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Archives and Records (NCAR) on Tuesday launched the first issue of its “Journal of Document Studies.”

It is a peer-reviewed scientific journal to be published biannually. Through the publication of the journal, the center aims to promote research in the field of archiving and help researchers exchange ideas.

The center seeks to transform this journal into an intellectual platform for all researchers working in the fields of documentation and archiving.

The digital version of the magazine can also be accessed on the center’s website via the link https://www.ncar.gov.sa.

The center welcomes inputs to improve the journal. The NCAR is responsible for devising a legal framework governing documentation and archiving in the Kingdom. It coordinates with different government agencies in this regard.

The center also exchanges information with national documentation and archives centers in the world to keep up with the latest trends in the field.

It is mainly responsible for collecting, coding, arching and maintaining archival materials and conduct research in the field.

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Since the establishment of the GCC in 1981, the Kingdom had taken a balanced approach that supported every effort and every action that contributed to achieving common goals and aspirations, a government spokesman said.

“As the elder sister to the GCC countries, the Kingdom has sought to overcome the various obstacles, disagreements, and developments facing the work process, whether in terms of viewpoints or on the ground,” the spokesman said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Saudi policy has ensured the protection of the unity of the GCC countries, support for member states to reach settlements and viable solutions to disputes between Gulf states, and the continuity of cooperation with Arab, Islamic, and international countries.”

The spokesman said Saudi Arabia’s “sole goal” was “to protect the unity of the GCC member states and reject disputes between them.”

The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council had been established in 2016 as part of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the spokesman said.

“Under the directives of King Salman and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the agreement aimed to achieve a common vision focused on highlighting the status of the two countries in the fields of economy, human development, and political and military-security integration,” he said

Seven joint committees within the Saudi-Emirati integration system were working to implement a number of strategic and developmental initiatives and projects to achieve prosperity and security for the two peoples, the spokesman said.

He added: “Saudi Arabia, with its regional and international status, acknowledges its leading role in protecting the unity of all GCC member states.

“Through the unity of stances, Saudi Arabia’s aim is primarily to protect the security of the Arabian Gulf region from any attempts to undermine it, to preserve its gains and achievements, and to push forward the joint effort to achieve the lofty goals stipulated in the GCC Charter.”
 

