Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

Security and emergency personnel are on October 31, 2020 in Lyon at the scene where an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting before fleeing, said a police source. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

  • The police officers were shot by a 48-year-old man
PARIS: Three French police officers were shot dead and a fourth wounded when a man opened fire as they arrived at a house in a remote village in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police and French media said on Wednesday.
The mayor of the nearby French town of Saint-Just said special forces were on the scene following the fatal shooting in the village, said media.
Mayor Francois Chautard said police were called to a report of domestic violence in the village in central France, some 180 km (114 miles) west of the city of Lyon.
When police arrived a 48-year-old man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to media reports.
The woman, who was the reported victim of domestic violence, sought refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued safely by police.
A police operation was still underway in the village, said French television service BFMTV.

Topics: Shooting France

