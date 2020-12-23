LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus

Regional retailer LuLu Group launched its new express fresh market at the National Guard housing site located in Al-Mubarraz in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province

The new store, which is LuLu’s 197th globally, was inaugurated by Nabil Al-Holaibe, director of King Abdullah Residential City National Guard, in the virtual presence of Yusuf Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group. Also present on the occasion were Abdul Basheer, regional director of Lulu Eastern Province, other senior officials and dignitaries.

Located in the heart of the National Guard housing complex in Hofuf and set within the growing community, the express store features a shopping environment highlighting modern aesthetics and advanced features.

Chairman Ali said: “We are thankful to Saudi National Guard (SANG) for supporting us in this venture to bring an accessible place for great shopping, so that the residents living within the vicinity don’t have to drive long distance. We will continue to be committed to offering high-quality products at the most affordable prices. This is our 6th store in the National Guard campus and 19th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we will continue to explore more opportunities here and bring a world-class shopping experience.”

“We are grateful to the unending support of the government for letting us provide the growing needs of the residents across the country. The new store in this dynamic area will live up to the same brand identity that LuLu has committed to since Day 1, highlighting quality products and international shopping experience,” said Shehim Mohamed, director of Lulu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

“As part of our aggressive expansion plans in the country, 21 new hypermarkets and express stores will be opened across Saudi Arabia within the next two years. This expansion plans will offer more employment opportunities to the talented and efficient Saudi workforce apart from contributing to the local economy,” added Mohamed.

The express store is home to a variety of globally sourced products, such as food and lifestyle essentials, from groceries to fresh food, health and beauty, home needs, electronics, and much more. Its product range is backed up by the group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensure well-stocked warehouses and uninterrupted food supply at the most affordable prices. The store has also kicked off inaugural offers comprising discounts and bundle deals on all product categories.

Lulu has recently partnered with Abu Dhabi state owned holding company ADQ to collectively develop up to 30 hypermarkets and 100 express mini markets as well as state-of-the-art logistics hubs, distribution and fulfillment centers to strengthen the retailer’s e-commerce business across Egypt at an investment of $1 billion.