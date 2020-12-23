You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus

LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus

LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus
1 / 3
The express store features a shopping environment highlighting modern aesthetics and advanced features. (Supplied)
LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus
2 / 3
The store is located in the heart of the National Guard housing complex in Hofuf. (Supplied)
LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus
3 / 3
The express store is home to a variety of globally sourced products. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rvmtx

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus

LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus
  • The express store is home to a variety of globally sourced products
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Regional retailer LuLu Group launched its new express fresh market at the National Guard housing site located in Al-Mubarraz in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province

The new store, which is LuLu’s 197th globally, was inaugurated by Nabil Al-Holaibe, director of King Abdullah Residential City National Guard, in the virtual presence of Yusuf Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group. Also present on the occasion were Abdul Basheer, regional director of Lulu Eastern Province, other senior officials and dignitaries.

Located in the heart of the National Guard housing complex in Hofuf and set within the growing community, the express store features a shopping environment highlighting modern aesthetics and advanced features.

Chairman Ali said: “We are thankful to Saudi National Guard (SANG) for supporting us in this venture to bring an accessible place for great shopping, so that the residents living within the vicinity don’t have to drive long distance. We will continue to be committed to offering high-quality products at the most affordable prices. This is our 6th store in the National Guard campus and 19th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we will continue to explore more opportunities here and bring a world-class shopping experience.”

“We are grateful to the unending support of the government for letting us provide the growing needs of the residents across the country. The new store in this dynamic area will live up to the same brand identity that LuLu has committed to since Day 1, highlighting quality products and international shopping experience,” said Shehim Mohamed, director of Lulu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

“As part of our aggressive expansion plans in the country, 21 new hypermarkets and express stores will be opened across Saudi Arabia within the next two years. This expansion plans will offer more employment opportunities to the talented and efficient Saudi workforce apart from contributing to the local economy,” added Mohamed.

The express store is home to a variety of globally sourced products, such as food and lifestyle essentials, from groceries to fresh food, health and beauty, home needs, electronics, and much more. Its product range is backed up by the group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensure well-stocked warehouses and uninterrupted food supply at the most affordable prices. The store has also kicked off inaugural offers comprising discounts and bundle deals on all product categories.

Lulu has recently partnered with Abu Dhabi state owned holding company ADQ to collectively develop up to 30 hypermarkets and 100 express mini markets as well as state-of-the-art logistics hubs, distribution and fulfillment centers to strengthen the retailer’s e-commerce business across Egypt at an investment of $1 billion.

Topics: LuLu

Related

LuLu serves up authentic Italian flavors in food festival
Corporate News
LuLu serves up authentic Italian flavors in food festival
LuLu named ‘most admired retailer’ at Mideast retail forum
Corporate News
LuLu named ‘most admired retailer’ at Mideast retail forum

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites in Jubail

Updated 22 December 2020
Arab News

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites in Jubail

Dur Hospitality opens Holiday Inn & Suites in Jubail
Updated 22 December 2020
Arab News

In line with its rigorous expansion strategy, Dur Hospitality has inaugurated the 4-star Holiday Inn and Suites in Jubail Industrial City, adding a new property to its lineup of hotels and accommodation offerings spread across the Kingdom. 

The new hotel will be operated through a franchise agreement with the Intercontinental Hotel Group. The property sits on a land area of 10,000 square meters, and comprises 144 rooms and suites designed with novel amenities and ranging from single, twin, and king rooms, in addition to suites with fully equipped kitchenettes that especially cater to long-term guests. 

Moreover, the hotel offers well-rounded facilities designed to enhance guest experience, including a range of cafes and restaurants, a health club and spa, several meeting and conference rooms, an outdoor pool and sundeck, a shopping arcade, and more. 

Sultan Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, described the opening as a remarkable accomplishment for Dur, underscoring the company’s commitment toward an ambitious expansion strategy and contribution to the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 relating to augmenting the hospitality sector. He commended the services presented by the hotel, which he said have been diligently designed to fulfill the needs of guests, and present modern accommodation experiences paired with an authentic Saudi spirit. Al-Otaibi said the highest hygiene and safety measures are observed at the property to safeguard the health, well-being, and peace of mind of all guests. 

Hassan Ahdab, president of hotel operations at Dur, also affirmed the commitment of Dur and its international partners in reviving the hospitality sector and supporting its progress, especially in view of the pandemic-induced challenges, He reiterated the added value presented by Holiday Inn and Suites for Jubail’s hospitality scene.

Located in the heart of the Jubail Industrial City, which is renowned for its beautiful parks and clean, serene beaches, the hotel is ideal for both short- and long-term visits, business meetings, and staycations. The property is situated just a 50-minute drive away from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and lies in close proximity to commercial zones. 

Dur Hospitality is a publicly listed company specialized in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management in Saudi Arabia. The company runs an extensive portfolio of 30 properties ranging from hotels to residential complexes across the Kingdom with more than 5,000 keys, and has 17 additional properties with more than 3,500 keys in the pipeline.

Latest updates

Egypt’s president sends message of support to Libyan leaders
Egyptian government reviews plan to control population growth
Turkey sends oil ship to eastern Med, approves Libya troop deployment
Turkey sends oil ship to eastern Med, approves Libya troop deployment
Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations
Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.