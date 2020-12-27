You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras

What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras

What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras
Short Url

https://arab.news/yr8m7

Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras

What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras
Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

Edited by David A. Ebert and Marc Dando

The waters of the northeast Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea are home to an amazing variety of sharks, rays and chimaeras. 

This comprehensive and easy-to-use field guide covers all 146 species found in the Mediterranean, the waters of the European Atlantic and Iceland, along all the Scandinavian coasts, in the Black Sea and as far south as the Canary Islands. 

Detailed species accounts describe key identification features, habitat, biology and status. 

Every species account comes with a color distribution map, a depth guide, at-a-glance icons and color illustrations. 

This must-have field guide also features illustrated key guides that enable you to accurately identify down to species, comparison plates of similar species, illustrations of egg cases where known and plates of teeth.

It is the first field guide to cover all 146 species that features hundreds of color illustrations, photos, maps and diagrams. It describes key features, habitat, biology and status and includes depth guides, at-a-glance icons, key guides and teeth plates.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley
books
What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley
What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon
books
What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon

What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley

Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley

What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley
Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

Author: Anna Wiener

Unsparing and incisive, Uncanny Valley is a cautionary tale, and a revelatory interrogation of a world reckoning with consequences its unwitting designers are only beginning to understand.
In her debut memoir, Anna Wiener recounts how, at age 25, she abandoned her drab job at a New York literary agency for a high-paying customer support role at a Silicon Valley startup.
“At its heart, it is a feminist coming of age tale and instead of telling the sugar-coated version of events she courageously tells it exactly how it was. She calls for more women to be employed in these type of corporations to at least try to give some semblance of equality,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Uncanny Valley highlights “the big money, big deals, contracts of big business, the big talent and big egos of the male staff that dominated the Silicon Valley tech industry,” said the review.
It said the memoir “is unsurprising in its content, but interesting in the chance to think about the workplace culture at startups and other tech companies.”

Topics: Books

Latest updates

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Shooting star: Warriors’ Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
Shooting star: Warriors’ Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea to ease pressure on Arteta
Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea to ease pressure on Arteta

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.