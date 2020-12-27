You are here

Saudi Culture Ministry to launch second Art Residency program
People walk in Al-Balad, a historical area in Jeddah, on January 11, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 28 December 2020
  • Art Residency is financed by the Culture Ministry and is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 Quality of Life program
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture is preparing to launch the second edition of the Art Residency Al-Balad program for 2021-2022.
The program targets Saudi and international artists, critics, researchers and writers, and will take place at the Ribat Al-Khonji building in Al-Balad, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site in the historical city of Jeddah.
It is designed to encourage cultural dialogue, critical thinking and the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as dialogue among different generations.
Art Residency is financed by the Culture Ministry and is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 Quality of Life program. 

 

 

