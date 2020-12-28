You are here

Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut

Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao and her mother Yuan Yuan during a media preview at Taipei Zoo in Taipei. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao and her mother Yuan Yuan during a media preview at Taipei Zoo in Taipei. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao. The name means “round baby” in Chinese. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao. The name means "round baby" in Chinese. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao and her mother Yuan Yuan during a media preview at Taipei Zoo in Taipei. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao and her mother Yuan Yuan during a media preview at Taipei Zoo in Taipei. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao. The name means “round baby” in Chinese. (AFP)
Six-month-old giant panda cub Yuan Bao. The name means “round baby” in Chinese. (AFP)
  • Yuan Bao, which means “round baby” in Chinese, was unveiled to some 150 reporters and invited guests alongside her mother at Taipei Zoo.
TAIPEI: A second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking cameras.
The cub was born on June 28 to Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, who were gifted by China in 2008 to mark then warming relations between the two rivals.
China usually only loans its pandas to foreign zoos, but gave the breeding pair — whose names combine to mean “reunion” or “unity.”
China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day bring the self-ruled democratic island back into the fold, by force if necessary.
Yuan Bao, which means “round baby” in Chinese, was unveiled to some 150 reporters and invited guests alongside her mother at Taipei Zoo.
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said the cub had “grown well.”
She now weighs over 13 kilogrammes (30 pounds), up from 186 grams (6.5 ounces) at birth.
Taiwan’s zoo has seen a flurry of births this year, including a gorilla, koala, Malayan tapir and pangolin.
Yuan Yuan gave birth to a daughter Yuan Zai in 2013 — the first giant panda born in Taiwan. The family has been the top attraction at the zoo.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, just over 1,800 are believed remaining in the wild.

GAZA CITY: The grand, 500-year-old brick walls of the Al-Kamalaia School slowly emerged from years of accumulated garbage as grassroots preservers began the long process of restoring it to its former glory.
Located in the heart of the old quarter of Gaza City, the Mamluk era building is one of an ever-dwindling number of historic structures at risk of demolition.
“It was in a very difficult, pitiful state. It was a dump,” said Abdullah Al-Ruzzi, an artist and leading volunteer.
Al-Ruzzi and other artists launched the Mobaderoon, or Initiators, program, seeking to save abandoned houses and buildings from two periods of Gaza’s history: The Mamluk Sultanate and the subsequent Ottoman Empire.
In the old section of the Palestinian enclave, fewer than 200 houses from these eras are partially or entirely standing, according to tourist officials. They are threatened by neglect, decay or even demolition by new urban development.
“Lack of public awareness and the economic considerations by owners are the greatest threats to these buildings,” said Ahmed Al-Astal, director of Iwan, the history and heritage institute of Gaza’s Islamic University. “These houses are our identity, but ignorance leads to their destruction.”
Because the Gaza Strip is small, with 2 million people living in just 300 sq. km, the experts and volunteers fear that structures of past centuries will disappear, like those from far more ancient civilizations.
Population growth, conflict with Israel and mismanagement by Hamas that has run Gaza since 2007, have contributed to the erasure of many signs of Gaza’s five millennia of history. The territory has been enriched by its prime location along the route connecting ancient Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia. For example, Hamas bulldozers destroyed large parts of a rare 4,500-year-old Bronze Age settlement to make way for a housing project.
Mobaderoon is one of a handful of organizations seeking to preserve ancient sites in Gaza City. But their efforts are typically limited in scope and lack systematic plans.
It took the team two weeks to remove the trash from the Al-Kamalaia School, which is named after a Mamluk sultan. Each day, young men and women gather there, sweeping the dusty floor, brushing the bricks and supporting windows with wood frames.
Once the renovation is completed, Al-Ruzzi says the goal is to convert the building into a venue for cultural and artistic activities because such facilities are few in Gaza.
“This is the only school that still maintains its architectural standing, it still has classrooms. It’s clear that this school was used until a recent time in education and memorizing the Qur’an because it’s in the old city,” said Jamal Abu Rida, director of the archaeology department at Gaza’s Tourism Ministry.
Residents of Gaza are preoccupied with financial woes, struggling with a 13-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade, and combatting a raging coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed the health system. Campaigns to protect heritage and archaeological sites are not top priorities, but are welcomed.
“The initiatives are very important because their goal is to preserve the cultural legacy,” said Al-Astal.
A few blocks from the school, a different team is working on renovating a house, the Ghussein palace, named after the family that has owned it for 200 years. The workers scraped the bricks to remove layers of dust that hid their features. Others took measurements for the door frames.
The work began on this home in August and is scheduled to be complete in January. “It was left for a long time and has a lot of cracks and problems,” said Nashwa Ramlawi, the architect leading the restoration. “The place has a great heritage and cultural value. We will dedicate it for anything that serves the community; a cultural, service or social center open to everyone.”

