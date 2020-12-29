8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO) said its share in the cash dividends of its subsidiary, National Industrial Gases Co., is SR50.4 million ($13.44 million).

2) Raydan Food Co. opened a franchise branch in Yanbu Industrial City on Dec. 28, 2020.

3) Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders approved the plan for the SR3.35 billion dividend owed to Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017.

4) Naseej International Trading Co.’s accumulated losses dropped to zero after shareholders agreed at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to cut capital.

5) Halwani Bros. Co.'s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent capital increase through one-for-eight bonus share distribution and a 15 percent cash dividend at SR1.5 a share for the fiscal year 2020.

6) Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co. announced the withdrawal of 10 government projects, which were awarded to the company between December 2010 and July 2013, at an aggregate value of SR994.047 million.

7) Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. issued a circular, offer document and timetable of its capital hike to complete the merger with Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.

8) Brent crude on Tuesday rose 20 cents to reach $51.06 per barrel. WTI crude increased 19 cents to reach $47.81/bbl.

