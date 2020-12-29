You are here

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders approved the plan for the SR3.35 billion dividend owed to Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017. (File/Shutterstock)
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO) said its share in the cash dividends of its subsidiary, National Industrial Gases Co., is SR50.4 million ($13.44 million).

2) Raydan Food Co. opened a franchise branch in Yanbu Industrial City on Dec. 28, 2020.

3) Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders approved the plan for the SR3.35 billion dividend owed to Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017.

4) Naseej International Trading Co.’s accumulated losses dropped to zero after shareholders agreed at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to cut capital.

5) Halwani Bros. Co.'s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent capital increase through one-for-eight bonus share distribution and a 15 percent cash dividend at SR1.5 a share for the fiscal year 2020.

6) Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co. announced the withdrawal of 10 government projects, which were awarded to the company between December 2010 and July 2013, at an aggregate value of SR994.047 million.

7) Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. issued a circular, offer document and timetable of its capital hike to complete the merger with Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.

8) Brent crude on Tuesday rose 20 cents to reach $51.06 per barrel. WTI crude increased 19 cents to reach $47.81/bbl.

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill

Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill
  • Europe launches mass COVID-19 vaccination drive; OPEC+ to meet on Jan. 4
Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Oil rose to hit $52 a barrel on Monday as US President Donald Trump’s signing of a coronavirus aid package and the start of a European vaccination campaign outweighed concern about weak near-term demand.

Europe, meanwhile, launched a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.

Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $51.74 a barrel, after trading as high as $52.02 and reversing an earlier decline. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 59 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $48.82.

“The signing of the US stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA.

Oil has recovered from historic lows hit this year as the emerging pandemic hammered demand. Brent reached $52.48 on Dec. 18, its highest since March. But, the emergence of a new variant of the virus has led to movement restrictions being reimposed, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices.

Oil remains vulnerable to any further setbacks in efforts to control the virus, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, in a note.

Also coming into focus will be a Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The group is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market.

OPEC+ is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday the deal could be adjusted if the market recovers more quickly than expected. 

Separately, Russia’s Rosneft said on Monday it had bought the rights to a huge oilfield in the Taymyr peninsula in the Arctic, as it presses ahead with plans to use the Northern Sea Route to ship oil and products.

