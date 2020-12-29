stc to invest $270m in 3 mega data centers

RIYADH: stc Group, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29. 2020, the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion ($270 million).

The step aims to host telecommunications equipment and digital cloud infrastructure, offering higher availability, flexibility and faster time to the customer, the company said in a statement.

stc adopted next-generation build technology through modular and prefabricated solutions, affirming business continuity and service uptime. It further enables stc to optimize future expansions with grow-on-demand technology and quick-to-market solutions.

The centers also aim to provide a higher degree of availability, flexibility and high speeds for digital solutions to customers, the group said, noting that the three new data centers have been built with over 150 prefabricated modules, providing 10.8 MW of critical IT power (white space ready) expandable to 16.8 MW.

These projects represent the first phase of the new era of stc data centers from the “next generation”, which has been completed. The second phase will witness four additional new data centers in strategic locations across the Kingdom, bringing the total critical IT power to 40.8 MW.

Furthermore, the short-term future will see stc expanding its mission critical white space to more than 105 MW of data center IT power across the Kingdom utilizing the same model.

On Monday, stc Group announced plans to invest up to $500 million in cloud services over the next five years in cooperation with the eWTP Arabia Capital Investment Fund and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of the Alibaba Group, according to data compiled by Argaam.

* Powered by Argaam