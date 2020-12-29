stc to invest $270m in 3 mega data centers

You are here

stc Group, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29. 2020, the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Step aims to host telecommunications equipment and digital cloud infrastructure
  • Second phase will witness four additional new data centers in strategic locations across the Kingdom
RIYADH: stc Group, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29. 2020, the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion ($270 million).

The step aims to host telecommunications equipment and digital cloud infrastructure, offering higher availability, flexibility and faster time to the customer, the company said in a statement.

stc adopted next-generation build technology through modular and prefabricated solutions, affirming business continuity and service uptime. It further enables stc to optimize future expansions with grow-on-demand technology and quick-to-market solutions.

The centers also aim to provide a higher degree of availability, flexibility and high speeds for digital solutions to customers, the group said, noting that the three new data centers have been built with over 150 prefabricated modules, providing 10.8 MW of critical IT power (white space ready) expandable to 16.8 MW.

These projects represent the first phase of the new era of stc data centers from the “next generation”, which has been completed. The second phase will witness four additional new data centers in strategic locations across the Kingdom, bringing the total critical IT power to 40.8 MW.

Furthermore, the short-term future will see stc expanding its mission critical white space to more than 105 MW of data center IT power across the Kingdom utilizing the same model.

On Monday, stc Group announced plans to invest up to $500 million in cloud services over the next five years in cooperation with the eWTP Arabia Capital Investment Fund and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of the Alibaba Group, according to data compiled by Argaam.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Telecom Company (STC) Data

Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement on unpaid bills: Iraq ministry

  • Iran had cut supplies to Iraq over arrears of more than $6 billion
BAGHDAD: Iran will resume normal gas flows to Iraq on Wednesday after reaching an agreement with Iraq on Tuesday over unpaid bills, a spokesman for Iraq’s electricity ministry said.
Iran’s state gas company said on Monday it had cut supplies to neighboring Iraq over arrears of more than $6 billion. The Iraqi electricity ministry said the cuts placed Baghdad and other cities at risk of serious power shortages.
An agreement was reached during a meeting between Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who is visiting Baghdad, and Iraqi counterpart Majid Mahdi to resume normal gas flow rates as of Wednesday evening, spokesman Ahmed Moussa told Reuters.
Iran’s energy minister also met with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and conveyed the Iranian government’s pledge to “urgently resume gas pumping which had been slashed recently after technical problems,” a statement from the prime minister’s office cited Iran’s minister as saying without giving details.
Energy Minister Ardakanian told state news agency IRNA that “good agreements were reached with the Iraqi officials to withdraw Iranian funds from Iraq to pay for the purchase of the coronavirus vaccine from Europe using Iran’s existing financial resources in Iraq.”
Tehran said last week it had received approval from US authorities to transfer $244 million to buy coronavirus vaccines from the World Health Organization-led COVAX alliance.
Ardakanian said Iraqi authorities had paid back an “appreciable portion” of their debt to Iran’s state gas and electricity companies, IRNA reported. He did not give any amounts.
“With these new arrangements, we hope to use our existing financial resources in Iraq more quickly to purchase basic goods and other needed items in the near future,” Ardakanian added.
Iraq said on Dec. 21 it was ready to export 700,000 tons of barley to Iran at a price of $125 per ton as part of payments owed by the Iraqi government to Iran.
An Iraqi trade ministry official said on Tuesday the barley export shipments to Iran, in addition to other goods, will be used to pay back part of the delayed gas debts.
Iran has been unable to access billions of dollars in assets in several countries due to US sanctions.
The United States has insisted that oil-rich Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, moves toward self-sufficiency as a condition for its exemption to import Iranian energy, yet Baghdad has struggled to do so, in part due to low oil prices.

Topics: Iraq Iran gas US sanctions on Iran

