LuLu offers ‘Big Bang’ discounts in year-end sale

Regional retailer LuLu launched its year-end sale on Tuesday, offering discounts on electronics, mobile phones, fashion, grocery and fresh food categories. The “Big Bang” promotion is available across more than 17 stores in the country and its online shopping portal until Jan. 3, 2021.

Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, said: “We are excited to launch one of our biggest promotions yet for the much-awaited shopping season before the end of the year. Our shoppers can expect big discounts across all our major categories, such as tech, fashion, home appliances, and even grocery products. We have also boosted our e-commerce platform with exclusive online discounts and free delivery on all orders above SR299 ($80).”

The promotion includes special offers on fashion items, with gift vouchers worth SR50 for every purchase of SR100. This offer is valid only for fashion, footwear, ladies bags, jewelry and baby accessories, and will be available at all LuLu outlets across the Kingdom until Jan. 2, 2021.

The hypermarket chain is ensuring safe shopping by implementing health and hygiene measures, from contactless payments to safety measures among its employees, and regular sanitization of warehouse and transport facilities.

Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, LuLu is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Founded in the early 90s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 196 stores with a workforce of more than 55,000.