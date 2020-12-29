You are here

LuLu offers ‘Big Bang’ discounts in year-end sale

Regional retailer LuLu launched its year-end sale on Tuesday, offering discounts on electronics, mobile phones, fashion, grocery and fresh food categories. The “Big Bang” promotion is available across more than 17 stores in the country and its online shopping portal until Jan. 3, 2021.

Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, said: “We are excited to launch one of our biggest promotions yet for the much-awaited shopping season before the end of the year. Our shoppers can expect big discounts across all our major categories, such as tech, fashion, home appliances, and even grocery products. We have also boosted our e-commerce platform with exclusive online discounts and free delivery on all orders above SR299 ($80).”

The promotion includes special offers on fashion items, with gift vouchers worth SR50 for every purchase of SR100. This offer is valid only for fashion, footwear, ladies bags, jewelry and baby accessories, and will be available at all LuLu outlets across the Kingdom until Jan. 2, 2021. 

The hypermarket chain is ensuring safe shopping by implementing health and hygiene measures, from contactless payments to safety measures among its employees, and regular sanitization of warehouse and transport facilities. 

Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, LuLu is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia. 

Founded in the early 90s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 196 stores with a workforce of more than 55,000.

Full STEAM Ahead — an education project developed in response to COVID-19 by the Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — took top honors at the 2020 Reimagine Education Awards in the category for innovation in kindergarten–grade 12 (K–12) education. 

Full STEAM Ahead was created as an online resource hub to provide rich, curated content for K-12 students, teachers, and parents who were left scrambling for resources, tutorials, activities, and assistance with remote pedagogy in the wake of COVID-19.

The awards — known as the “Oscars of Education” — were presented during the annual Reimagine Education conference by Quacquarelli Symonds, the education analytics organization, and the Alfred West Jr. Learning Lab at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. The conference was sponsored by a number of institutions, including King Khalid University, King Saud University, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, Khalifa University, and Canadian University Dubai.

Jack Moran, Reimagine Education program manager, said: “With over 200 independent judges participating in the evaluation process, our winners have received the unequivocal backing of expert educationalists across the world, and should take exceptional pride in their achievement.” 

Led by Claudia Urrea, J-WEL’s senior associate director for pre-K-12, and Professor Eric Klopfer, J-WEL faculty adviser for pre-K-12, Full STEAM Ahead is the result of an extraordinary group effort spanning departments, labs, and centers across MIT.

Urrea said: “Thanks to a shared commitment to leveraging MIT’s wide range of existing K-12 resources, we were able to bring this project together with great speed, and to draw on the talents of our community, especially our student teachers, to create new, engaging activities and experiences. We are so proud to have this work recognized with the Reimagine Education Award, and share this honor with the many colleagues and collaborators who helped make this project possible.” 

J-WEL was co-founded by MIT and Community Jameel, an international organization tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges, using a pioneering approach grounded in evidence, science, data and technology.

Founded by Mohammed Jameel KBE — a graduate of MIT and engineer by training — Community Jameel supports programs, projects and ideas that unlock the power of data, research, AI and other digital tools to understand and address pressing human challenges. 

The work enabled and supported by Community Jameel has led to significant new breakthroughs and achievements, including the discovery of the new antibiotic Halicin, critical modeling on the spread of COVID-19 and a Nobel-Prize-winning approach to global poverty alleviation.

