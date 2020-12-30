Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy

Singapore’s Ambassador Wong Chow Ming on Tuesday called on Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal at his office in Buraidah. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal praised the growing relations of Saudi Arabia with Singapore in all sectors.
Relations between the two countries were established in November 1977 and are deep and long-standing.
The two countries enjoy a warm and friendly relationship, which encompasses close cooperation in trade and business as well as cultural exchange.
Singapore is also the top halal destination among the OIC countries, making it one of the top destinations for Saudi tourists.
In a recent interview with the magazine of the Saudi Embassy in Singapore, President Halima Yaqoub welcomed Saudi companies interested in establishing their business in Singapore to communicate with the Economic Development Board in Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, which has an office in Riyadh, that can put companies in contact with the relevant agencies to start the process of establishing businesses.
