Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal received Singapore’s Ambassador Wong Chow Ming at his office in Buraidah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal received Singapore’s Ambassador Wong Chow Ming at his office in Buraidah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Singapore’s Ambassador Wong Chow Ming on Tuesday called on Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal at his office in Buraidah. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal praised the growing relations of Saudi Arabia with Singapore in all sectors.
Relations between the two countries were established in November 1977 and are deep and long-standing.
The two countries enjoy a warm and friendly relationship, which encompasses close cooperation in trade and business as well as cultural exchange.
Singapore is also the top halal destination among the OIC countries, making it one of the top destinations for Saudi tourists.
In a recent interview with the magazine of the Saudi Embassy in Singapore, President Halima Yaqoub welcomed Saudi companies interested in establishing their business in Singapore to communicate with the Economic Development Board in Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, which has an office in Riyadh, that can put companies in contact with the relevant agencies to start the process of establishing businesses.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi vaccination centers witness 'great turnout'

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi vaccination centers witness ‘great turnout’

Saudi vaccination centers witness ‘great turnout’
  • 159 more patients recover from coronavirus disease in KSA
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Coronavirus vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province are witnessing a “great turnout” of Saudis and expats who have registered to receive the vaccine, the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.
The centers are fully equipped and supported by medical and technical personnel. Other vaccination centers will soon be launched in all regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported eight new virus-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 6,204.
There were 149 new cases reported in the Kingdom, meaning 362,488 people have now contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). There are 2,772 active cases, 401 of which are in critical condition.
According to the Health Ministry, 46 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 31 in Makkah and 10 in Madinah.
In addition, 159 more patients have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 353,512.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 10,937,706 PCR tests, with 34,677 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people across the Kingdom since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tettamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can be made through the health ministry’s Sehaty app.
Meanwhile, Asir’s specialized regional laboratory for biomolecule examination has tested 270,000 samples of coronavirus in Asir, Bisha, Najran, Jazan and Qunfudhah.

