You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov

What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov

What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrawq

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov

What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

This collection of essays explains and encourages new reflection on Paul Rabinow’s pioneering project to anthropologize the West. His goal is to exoticize the Western constitution of reality, emphasize those domains most taken for granted as universal, and show how their claims to truth are linked to particular social practices, hence becoming effective social forces. He has recently begun to focus on the core of Western rationality, in particular the practices of molecular biology as they apply to our understanding of human nature. This book moves in new directions by posing questions about how scientific practice can be understood in terms of ethics as well as in terms of power.

The topics include how French socialist urban planning in the 1930s engineered the transition from city planning to life planning; how the discursive and nondiscursive practices of the Human Genome Project and biotechnology have refigured life, labor, and language; and how a debate over patenting cell lines and over the dignity of life required secular courts to invoke medieval notions of the sacred. 

Building on an ethnographic study of the invention of the polymerase chain reaction — which enables the rapid production of specific sequences of DNA in millions of copies Rabinow, in the final essay, reflects in dialogue with biochemist Tom White on the place of science in modernity, on science as a vocation, and on the differences between the human and natural sciences.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams
books
What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams
What We Are Reading Today: Doctor Illuminatus; A Ramon Llull Reader
books
What We Are Reading Today: Doctor Illuminatus; A Ramon Llull Reader

What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams

Updated 29 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams

What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams
Updated 29 December 2020
Arab News

Inspired by the work of Wilfrid Sellars, Michael Williams launches an all-out attack on what he calls “phenomenalism,” the idea that our knowledge of the world rests on a perceptual or experiential foundation. The point of this wider-than-normal usage of the term “phenomenalism,” according to which even some forms of direct realism deserve to be called phenomenalistic, is to call attention to important continuities of thought between theories often thought to be competitors. 

Williams’s target is not phenomenalism in its classical sense-datum and reductionist form but empiricism generally. Williams examines and rejects the idea that, unless our beliefs are answerable to a “given” element in experience, objective knowledge will be impossible.

Groundless Belief was first published in 1977. This second edition contains a new afterword in which Williams places his arguments in the context of some current discussions of coherentism versus the Myth of the Given and explains their relation to subsequent developments in his own epistemological  views.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Doctor Illuminatus; A Ramon Llull Reader
books
What We Are Reading Today: Doctor Illuminatus; A Ramon Llull Reader
What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras
books
What We Are Reading Today: Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy
Saudi and Azerbaijan clinch $300m renewable energy projects
Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum
Laporta believes he can convince Messi to stay

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.