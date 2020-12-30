RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed over 562 tons of food items among the internally displaced Yemenis in Hajjah governorate.
A total of 9,627 people benefited from the food aid.
The center’s health teams, meanwhile, continued field visits to schools in Aden governorate as part of a campaign to address the issue of malnutrition among Yemeni children and educational staff.
During the month of December, 11,128 people benefited from various services such as psychiatry and community health.
Since the launch of the program in October, a total of 44,000 students and teachers have benefited from the services provided by the center.
The center recently signed an agreement worth $4 million to support nutrition programs for children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women in seven Yemeni governorates.
The project will benefit 437, 179 individuals. Under the agreement, health facilities will be built and equipped with modern machinery. The center will also help the Yemeni authorities operate nutrition clinics, mobile teams and provide them with medical supplies and training in this regard.
KSrelief distributes over 562 tons of food in Yemen
https://arab.news/nxbn9
KSrelief distributes over 562 tons of food in Yemen
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed over 562 tons of food items among the internally displaced Yemenis in Hajjah governorate.