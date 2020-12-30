British envoy to Riyadh visits King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

RIYADH: British Ambassador Neil Crompton on Wednesday visited the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.
The ambassador toured the festival and learned about the vision of “Camel Club,” which aims to expand the camel sector.
Crompton praised the activities and arrangements at the festival. He lauded the efforts to preserve the rich Arab heritage.
The festival is an annual cultural, sports and entertainment event. It is accompanied by a series of cultural activities, racing competitions and camel beauty pageants.
Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues today.
A healthy racing camel can run up to 40 km in one hour and requires little water, so while camels run at a slightly slower speed than horses, their endurance is second to none.
This year the event is being held under exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic amid strict social distancing measures.
Recently, the festival’s administration planted 6,500 trees throughout the venue to beautify the area and to improve the environment.
